Chet Holmgren: Top Plays and Highlights from CrawsOver Pro-Am

On Saturday evening, two of the top upcoming rookies took the court in the CrawsOver league in Seattle. The No. 1 overall pick in Paolo Banchero was on the court with No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren for the first time since they were drafted.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star in Holmgren showed flashes of why many think he could be one of the most unique players in the league. As he looks to establish himself as part of the Thunder's young core, the 7-footer has an extreme amount of talent.

Let's take a look at some of Holmgren's top plays from Saturday, where he showcased his talent to hundreds of fans that packed into the arena for a glance at the young prospect.

He finished with 34 points, 14 boards, 8 blocks and 5 assists.

NBA training camp is just several weeks away, meaning Holmgen will be back with the team as he begins to prepare for his rookie season. If he's the player the Thunder think he could be, the 7-footer should be in contention to win NBA Rookie of the Year next season.

With the ability to impact the game at a high level on both ends of the floor, Holmgren has the upside to one day be the best player in Oklahoma City. Although his frame needs some work, the raw talent is off the charts.

