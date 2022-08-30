Chet Holmgren Undergoes Successful Lisfranc Surgery

Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, underwent a successful surgery on the Lisfranc injury to his foot, the Thunder announced Tuesday.

The procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter at Forte Sports Medicine and orthopedics in Carmel, IN, with under medical personnel present.

Surgery was to be expected for Holmgren, who suffered the injury at Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver Pro-Am event in Seattle. It was a devastating blow for Oklahoma City, who was awarded Holmgren for winning just 24 games last season.

Holmgren was step-for-step defending superstar LeBron James in the event before coming away hobbled. General manager Sam Presti held a press conference days later to announce that Holmgren would miss the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Holmgren had a tremendous Summer League, wowing alongside teammate Josh Giddey.

Holmgren would’ve added in the least a play-finisher and floor-spacer for Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who will enter the upcoming season without arguably their biggest weapon.

Oklahoma City kicks off their season with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

