Skip to main content

Chet Holmgren Undergoes Successful Lisfranc Surgery

No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren underwent a successful Lisfranc surgery.

Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, underwent a successful surgery on the Lisfranc injury to his foot, the Thunder announced Tuesday.

The procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter at Forte Sports Medicine and orthopedics in Carmel, IN, with under medical personnel present.

Surgery was to be expected for Holmgren, who suffered the injury at Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver Pro-Am event in Seattle. It was a devastating blow for Oklahoma City, who was awarded Holmgren for winning just 24 games last season.

Holmgren was step-for-step defending superstar LeBron James in the event before coming away hobbled. General manager Sam Presti held a press conference days later to announce that Holmgren would miss the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Holmgren had a tremendous Summer League, wowing alongside teammate Josh Giddey.

Holmgren would’ve added in the least a play-finisher and floor-spacer for Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who will enter the upcoming season without arguably their biggest weapon.

Oklahoma City kicks off their season with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Aleksej Poksevski, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Thunder to Face Tough Slate to Close Season

By Ben Creider
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Could Josh Giddey Finish Top Ten in Assists This Season?

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Jabari Smith Jr.
News

Holmgren Injury Causes Rookie of the Year Odds Shuffle

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Tre Mann
News

3 Under the Radar Storylines for the 2022-23 Thunder Season

By Chris Becker
Chet Holmgren, NBA Draft
News

OKC Schedule Breakdown: Key Dates For Rookie Class Clashes

By Ben Creider
Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets
News

NBA Mock Trade: Nets Deal Young Center to Thunder

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Jalen Williams
News

Rookie Spotlight Shining on Jalen Williams After Holmgren Injury

By Chris Becker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey
News

Upcoming Thunder Season will Highlight Fit Between Star Guards

By Ross Lovelace