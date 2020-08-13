Bring on the Rockets

Thunder/Rockets it's the matchup we wanted since last July when Russell Westbrook was traded to Houston for Chirs Paul, and some draft picks. While we didn't know what Sam Presti's plans for the future were, none of us was ready to see the Thunder go into a full rebuild.

Now, Paul has a chance to not only stick it to his former bosses for getting rid of him, but he can also add Westbrook's and James Harden's postseason misery. Paul says, "Two teams that know a lot about each other we'll prepare, we'll get ready and see what's what."

The quote may read as simple player speak, but the tone suggests otherwise. Paul has played this whole season with a chip on his shoulder. Even though he has been affable with the media, and mentor to the Thunder's young players, he knows his time is running out.

Paul was in South Carolina at an AAU tournament when he found out about the trade. According to Sports Illustrated, his Brother CJ said he was in shock when he heard the news.

Reports say that after about a week of playing out more trade scenarios in his head, Paul asked his agent for Sam Presti's phone number so he could get to know his new teammates.

During the Thunder's 1-4 start, Presti could have pushed harder to get out from under Paul's exorbitant contract (which he won't opt of), but he chose to stick things out.

It's not an option for Paul to lose to the Rockets, nor Westbrook to the Thunder. Get ready because this series won't be for the faint of heart.

Thunder Lose Draft Pick

When the Thunder traded for Jerami Grant in 2016, the 76ers received Oklahoma City's 2020 first-round pick. That pick came with at top 20 protection, because that pick is now outside the Top 20 the 76ers get to keep it.

All is not lost, however, because the Thunder still have a late first-round pick they acquired from the Nuggets when they shipped Grant to Denver last Summer.