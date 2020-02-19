InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari and the Beginning of a Beautiful Friendship

Erik Gee

With the back and forth  in the locker room between Shai Glegous-Alexander and Chris Paul, it would seem fitting that these two would spend all their time together. At 34, Paul may need a bit of respite from the guard 13 years his junior; this is where Danilo Gallinari comes in.

Speaking during last week's All-Star events, Paul was asked about his relationship with the Thunder forward.  "Gallo? That's my man. Me and Gallo really got close this season."..."We sit next to each other on the bus. We're the only two on the team that's 30 years old or older."... "At this point in our careers, we can appreciate each other."  

Paul and Gallinari came to Oklahoma City with uncertain futures, and up until about 11 am central on February 6th, Gallinari was on his way to Miami.  While Paul was seemingly stuck in limbo till another team wanted to take on his contract. 

 There aren't two other players in Oklahoma City that have as much riding on this season as they do. Knowing retirement is closer for them than any of their teammates, the sense of urgency becomes more apparent. Having someone you can relate to even for just a chat on a bus, can bring a much-needed perspective after facing a frustrating loss or an exhilarating win.   

Because this team has a lot of growing to do, Paul and Gallinari's presence becomes more valuable. Just like Derick Fisher and Kendrick Perkins before them, Gallinari and Paul are here to show the young core how to become an NBA team. 

Thunder/Nuggets Friday at 7 pm on ESPN and Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Russell Westbrook on why Players Leave for Other Teams

In a recent interview with GQ Russell Westbrook tells why players leave for other teams. We'll tell you why he should show Kevin Durant a little sympathy.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan Deserves an Extension, now

Billy Donovan is in the last year of his deal, how soon before Sam Presti decides his future?

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Shines in All-Star Game

Chris Paul made the most of his weekend in Chicago scoring 23 points and being on the receiving end of an alley-oop from Russell Westbrook.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Chris Paul: "It's Been Refreshing Being In Oklahoma"

Thunder Guard Chris Paul sat down with Maria Taylor before Sunday's All-Star Game here are some of the highlights.

Erik Gee

Health Makes A Huge Difference in Chris Paul's Resurgence

Chris Paul is just four games shy of playing his total from the last two seasons

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Highlights a big Saturday for the Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was knocked out in the first round of the Skills Challenge, but this was still a big Saturday for Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 16 as the World Team Falls to Team USA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 16 points in 24 minutes, but the World team came up short vs. Team USA 151-131.

Erik Gee

Not Time to Panic, but the Thunder Have Work to do

The Thunder went 2-2 in their last home stand. Right now it's time to regroup and figure out how to fill Darius Bazley's spot over the next six weeks.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari Leads the Thunder to 123-118 win in the Big Easy

Danilo Gallinari scores 29 in the Thunder's 123-118 win over the Pelicans.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Pelicans Primer and Game Thread

The Thunder look to stop Zion Williamson and the Pelicans before heading into the All-Star Break.

Erik Gee