Chris Paul has Wine and Beer Delivered to the Jazz

Erik Gee

Chris Paul has over 2200 assists in his career. One of his biggest came as the Utah Jazz was waiting to get tested for COVID-19. 

Paul, the head of the NBA Players' Association, arranged for his security guard Gene Escamilla to deliver beer and wine to the Jazz locker room. According to the Athletic Utah coach Quinn Snyder says, "One of the best things all night was Chris Paul trying to get us some refreshments, which was great."... "That was a nice gesture."

The Thunder have not returned messages to confirm if Paul had drinks sent to the Jazz. Paul's gesture was meant to relive any anxiety players and support staff had while waiting almost five hours as Oklahoma health care officials did their jobs. 

The Jazz didn't leave the Peake till after midnight, and security made sure none of us covering the game were allowed to see them as they went to their bus. Because multiple hotels in the Oklahoma City metro were rejecting the idea of the Jazz staying with them, Presti and the NBA worked to find them accommodations. In case there were none to be found, the Thunder had emergency cots ready to go. 

 Luckily for the Jazz, they ended up at the Residence Inn close to Will Rodgers Airport. While a chartered flight took most of the team back to Salt Lake City on Thursday, Rudy Gobert caught a private plane, and Donovan Mitchell went to New York to be closer to his family. 

The Jazz will never forget this experience; hopefully, as they have time to think while waiting for the season to restart, they will remember the Thunder for being kind hosts. 

