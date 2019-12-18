ThunderMaven
Chris Paul is Bringing the fun Back to the Thunder

Erik Gee

"No one wants Chris Paul." That is the quote attributed to an unnamed NBA executive courtesy of Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. To paraphrase he who shall not be named that executive and any other executives who agree with that sentiment are idiots. 34 years old and 34 million aside Chris Paul is proving himself to be essential to any success the Thunder are going to have this season. 

 Paul scored 30 points in Oklahoma City's come back win over the Bulls on Monday 19 of those came in the fourth quarter. As incredible as he has been on the court, what Paul is doing for the Thunder in the locker room is the real story. 

 Paul is bringing the fun back to an organization that for the last three seasons seemed to feel the weight of lost seasons past. During the game on Monday, I saw the video of the Bucks pregame routine that included players putting WWE moves on each other. I wondered at the time and even tweeted when was the last time the Thunder had fun. 

Going into the post game clubhouse after the 2016 Western Conference Finals felt more like chore than a privilege. Not only did every player go through a grooming routine and chat with teammates, by the time they got around to doing the required media scrum you could tell most of them would rather be anyplace but where they were at that moment. Most of them were gracious and would be suitable for a few quotes, but, they were all soldiers under Russell "next question" Westbrook's command.  

Westbrook by all accounts isn't a bad guy; however, if you use a microphone to make your living, he's going to be limited on what he lets you see. 

Which brings us back to Paul, after Monday's win Paul could bee seen in the hallways of the Peake clowning around with his father, Darius Bazley and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Paul's father, messing with his stocking cap, while the rookie Bazley playfully gets the blame. 

 It's a small moment, but on that says volumes about how this team is getting along. The post game win or lose has a much looser atmosphere; Steven Adams is opening back up the way he did when he first got to Oklahoma City, Terrance Ferguson has a sense of relief on his face. Paul himself is one of the best interviews to be had in the organization. 

 After the win on Monday, Billy Donovan said Paul did an excellent job of making the game easier on everyone. Donovan should add to that; Paul is making the season more enjoyable for all who have a vested interest in the Thunder. 

Oklahoma City host Memphis tomorrow at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

