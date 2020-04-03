Chris Paul More Appreciative of Blake Griffin

Chirs Paul is using his time in Oklahoma City to become one of the league's most respected players. Paul's sterling reputation didn't happen overnight.

Paul was accused of being hard to get along with. We heard about his issues with James Harden in Houston and Blake Griffin in Los Angles.

As Paul is getting older he's become more reflective. That trait is making him a model teammate and mentor for the Thunder.

It's clear that Paul sees his inability to connect with Griffin as one of the reasons those Clippers teams weren't able to win a Championship. “It’s seriously one of those things you don’t realize what you have until it’s gone."

"I think about it at times. And me and Blake absolutely had our issues here and there, but I actually appreciated Blake probably a lot more after I left.”

Paul is not going to fall into the same trap with the Thunder. Danilo Gallinari calls him the best leader he's seen in his 12 years in the NBA.

Paul came to Oklahoma City wanting to prove himself, not just as a player but as a person. He's done both in grand fashion.

As it turns out Paul needed the Thunder just as much as they needed him.

"I'm sorta like refreshed actually.".."I was having an amazing time out in L.A., and that first year in Houston was unbelievable, it was just a different way of playing, but the ultimate goal was to win a championship."

"But in that time had that terrible injury, ya know being injured you can lose confidence all this different type stuff going through your head ya know what I mean."..."But, it's been refreshing being in Oklahoma, and the biggest thing too is being healthy."

Paul and the Thunder gave each other new life and both have been the better for it. Let 's hope we get to see him finish the year sometime in the near future.

Chirs Paul Has Praise For Adam Silver:

Chirs Paul recently visited the Up in Smoke Podcast hosted by Matt Barnes and Steven Jackson. During their visit, he praised Commissioner Adam Silver is handling the league's forced suspension.

“In this situation, nobody knows. Like it’s crazy, I was talking to Adam the other day…Shout out to Adam and the fact that he actually communicates with us and is trying to figure out what’s right." "But, just there’s no answers right now. Everybody’s just basically gotta wait and see how this thing plays out. Obviously, at the end of the day, we all miss hooping."

“I don’t think we all realize how much we appreciate the game or appreciate all the little things.”