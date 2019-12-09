Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dennis Schroder Carry the Thunder to a win in Portland.

The Thunder's three-headed monster of Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dennis Schroder carried the Thunder to a 108-96 win in Portland on Sunday night. Paul and Schroder kept the Thunder afloat while everyone on the roster struggled to find any offensive rhythm. Paul would finish the night with 20 points on seven of 17 shooting, while Schroder came off the bench to add 21.

Gilgeous-Alexander heated up in the fourth after going just one of seven in the first three quarters. Gilgeous-Alexander was the spark plug for Oklahoma City's 15-4 run that finished off the Trailblazers. He would end up with 21 points. This is the type of performance that Billy Donovan has been looking for from Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander had a rough go of things in three of his last five games, but Donovan is looking for deep confidence that shows you can fight through adversity. Gilgeous-Alexander is proving he's more than just an early-season phenomenon, and on a night when the Thunder needed him late, he was there.

After Chris Paul pointed out the untucked jersey of Jordan Bell in Friday's win over the Timberwolves that gave Minnesota their second delay of game, Sunday, the Thunder got called for two themselves. The second one, according to Billy Donovan, was because Thunder players stepped on the court without taking their sweats off. Paul told the official in more colorful language that he had earned an appearance on Sports Center for his call.

Donovan was told no points were trying to be made, that was the rule, and the officials were calling it.

Lugentz Dort picked up minutes that Deonte Burton would have gotten tonight. Burton is on assignment with the Blue. Dort had a baptism by fire guarding Damian Lillard, CJ McCoullum, and Carmelo Anthony. Dort fouled out with two points on one of four shooting in 19 minutes. While the stat line may not be anything to write home about, Dort, along with the rest of the Thunder defenders, forced Anthony to take a ton of low percentage twos. After burning Oklahoma City for 19 points in their last meeting, Antony only managed nine on Sunday. The win was the Thunder's third road victory this year.

The Thunder play the second game of a four-game road trip Monday in Salt Lake against the Jazz. Tipoff is at 8 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.