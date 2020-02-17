Chris Paul Shines in All-Star Game

You figure having been to nine previous All-Star games Chris Paul would have been jaded. Not so, while warming up on Sunday, Paul was talking with the TNT crew and let them know he plays to win. Paul wasn't going to be the guy who sat on the sidelines, allowing young players to overtake the NBA's annual celebration of all things basketball and culture.

During his media session, Paul said. "It's crazy, man. You make it a certain amount of times; you just get used to going. It's going to be this, and it's going to be that. It's nice to be back, and it's just something you never take for granted."

In the first half, Paul scored 11 points, went three of five from three, and shocked the world when at 7:37 in the second quarter, he was on the receiving end of an alley-oop from Russell Westbrook that resulted in a two-handed jam. That dunk set the Twitterverse ablaze, with everyone from Skip Bayless to J.A. Adande weighing in.

Paul would finish his 10th All-Star game with 13 (7 of 11 from three) as Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 157-155 with Anthony Daivs hitting the second of two free-throws after missing the first.

Paul backed up his comments to TNT by playing the entire untimed fourth quarter. At 34 and with 15 years in the NBA, that should have gotten him the MVP in my opinion, but that went to Kawhi Lenorard (31 points on 60 percent shooting), and the important thing is that over 500-thousand dollars were raised for charity.

He may not have been the MVP (and I'm sure I'm the only one who has that opinion), but has he's done all season, Paul keeps proving that he can still be a significant force for any team.

Paul will be back to leading the Thunder on Friday when they host the Nuggets. Tipoff is at 7 pm on ESPN and Fox Sports Oklahoma.