Contract Breakdown: OKC Thunder's Tony Bradley

The Oklahoma City Thunder have several big decisions to make in free agency this offseason with a few of their own players.

In their big move at the trade deadline, the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired former first-round pick Tony Bradley from the Philadelphia 76ers. With the understanding that he was set to hit restricted free agency at the close of the season, Thunder GM Sam Presti was intrigued in what Bradley could bring to the table.

While his time with the team was short due to not joining until late March, Bradley made sure to show what he was capable of. Coming off the bench, he averaged 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in just 18.0 minutes per game. With the little time he had on the court, Bradley made sure to be productive.

Just 23 years old, Presti should certainly look to retain Bradley in restricted free agency this offseason for the right price. While it’s unlikely anyone around the league will bid out of OKC’s reach for a traditional center who’s bounced around the league, you just never know what type of offer sheet Bradley could be signed to. Assuming OKC can keep him around for a manageable amount, he projects to be a quality backup big for years to come.

“I love it here in OKC with the Thunder,” Bradley said after the season. “But I don’t know what the next move will be for me.”

Bradley really thrives on efficiency. Not only did he convert on 65.6 percent of his shots in a Thunder uniform, but he averaged 17.3 points and 12.2 rebounds per 36 minutes. This goes to show that if Bradley had to step in as a temporary starter in an increased role, he’d likely put up big numbers.

In his exit interview, Bradley described the Thunder organization “first class” said he enjoyed the opportunity he was given.

“Getting the opportunity to play is always good,” said Bradley. “I feel like some of the things I got to show was my ball-handling and passing ability. It felt good to have the ball in my hands and make a decision with it.”

Especially for a player who’s bounced around the league a lot early in their career, it’s important for a player to respect and trust their head coach as they look to further their development. In Bradley’s exit interview, he made sure to give props to Mark Daigneault, who was great in his first season as Thunder head coach.

“Playing for Mark [Daigneault] has been great. Just the chemistry,” said Bradley. “We chatted it up a lot. It was actually just surprising that he knew a lot about me as a player. It brings confidence in me.”

Tony Bradley will spend the summer working out in Florida while his agent and the Oklahoma City front office work through the contract situation.