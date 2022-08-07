Could Chet Holmgren be Oklahoma City’s Best 3-Point Shooter?

The Oklahoma City Thunder finished the 2021-22 season as the NBA’s worst 3-point shooting team at 32.3% on the year.

The team had several quality perimeter shooters on the roster, including Isaiah Roby (44.4%) and Mike Muscala (42.9%), but no other player that took the floor in more than ten games shot above 40% from deep.

As such, the team’s average was poor relative to the rest of the league. Two of Oklahoma City’s highest volume shooters from beyond the arc were Lu Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who both converted on less than 34% of their attempts.

With Roby now off the roster and Muscala likely not being a focal point of the roster this season, rookie Chet Holmgren has a real chance to be the Thunder’s best 3-point shooter on volume. Despite being a 7-footer and playing center, he’s going to be a key piece of OKC’s perimeter offense.

Just last season at Gonzaga as a freshman, Holmgren was an efficient shooter from deep as he knocked down 39.0% of his attempts during the regular season. Additionally, he shot better than 40% from beyond the arc in NBA Summer League last month.

It’s rare that this happens, but a rookie center could legitimately be the Thunder’s best 3-point shooter next season. That goes to show how unique he is as a prospect.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.