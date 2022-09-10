Could Jalen Williams Take Over Lu Dort’s Starting Role in the Long Haul?

It’s never easy to imagine a mainstay in a starting lineup to move to the bench.

That could be a scenario Oklahoma City fans find themselves in with Lu Dort at some point in the long term, mostly because of Jalen Williams entering the fold.

It’s not any fault of Dort he may not be a long term starting solution for Oklahoma City as the rebuild pushes forward.

Williams could simply be the better fit for what OKC needs in the starting lineup. He fills a wing position better than Dort would alongside two other guards in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Williams is 6-foot-6 and fills the frame of a true wing threat. His skill set also suits what the Thunder would hope for in a true wing.

The rookie paired with Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey would add length and elite skill sets across the board to suit one another — assuming Williams develops as he projects after the flashes he showed this off-season.

Dort has been nothing but beneficial for OKC, and will continue to be a major part for the rotation, but he may see a change in role in a long term view as Williams continues to progress.

Williams’ scoring ability on top of his size puts him in a fast track to a starting role. The other side of that coin means someone has to lose the starting job, Dort being the most likely due to being undersized on the wing.

Dort continues to be one of the league's premier defenders and will look to add to his resume with a possible run at Defensive Player of the Year. He will continue to be a key cog to the Thunder’s rebuilding efforts, but in the long haul his lack of size and Williams development may call for a changing of the guard at the wing.

