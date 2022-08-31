Skip to main content

Could Oklahoma City Get in the Mix on Cam Reddish Trade?

The Thunder are in asset acquisition mode, with a New York Knicks wing being a reasonable target.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are at a point in their rebuild where it’s all about acquiring and exploring young talent. While the guard position is already deep with talent, Oklahoma City lacks high upside wings.

The Thunder do have a couple of prospects that could end up being quality wings, but the list is short. As such, someone like Cam Reddish could be a solid trade target.

After being traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the New York Knicks last season, it’s well known around the league that Reddish is once again available via trade. On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported by Marc Berman of the New York Post that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Reddish.

That said, so should the Thunder.

The way this would most likely work is if Oklahoma City became part of a three-team deal with the Knicks and Utah Jazz to help facilitate a trade of Donovan Mitchell. To this point New York and Utah have been unable to come to an agreement on a deal for Mitchell, meaning another team could help catalyze a deal.

With the Thunder being in a roster crunch and having a ton of future draft capital, they could acquire Reddish as part of a three-team deal while also sending out multiple players. A future first-round pick attached to players like Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome could equip the Knicks with more assets to send over in a deal for Mitchell.

Last season, Reddish averaged 10.1 points per contest while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. He turns 23 years old later this week and is a legitimate wing at 6-foot-8. Based on the way the OKC roster is currently constructed, Reddish could get minutes immediately as a combo forward.

Again, this is all hypothetical but could work if Thunder GM Sam Presti has an interest in Reddish.

