Cunningham Ascends, Giddey Dazzles in NBA Rookie Ladder

The NBA's newest crop continues to show off strong play in their debut season.

After an injury and slow start plagued the first several games of his season, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham is finally beginning to find his rhythm in the NBA.

That rhythm has propelled him to No. 3 in the NBA’s most recent rookie ladder, just one spot back from No. 2 Evan Mobley and No. 1 overall Evan Mobley.

Since the last ladder, Cunningham has averaged 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. Last week he stood at No. 5.

Toronto’s Barnes has continued to look the part of No. 1 on the ladder, but has slowed down on the offensive end of the court, averaging just 7.3 points per game.

Mobley, the Cavaliers big man, has been sidelined with an injury for the past few weeks.

Despite staying at fourth overall on the ladder, Thunder guard Josh Giddey has also begun to find his groove.

Since the last ladder was released, he’s averaged 14.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. In the past two games, Giddey has seen increased production due to the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Orlando’s Franz Wagner dropped from No. 3 last week to fifth this week.

Following Wagner is Houston guard Jalen Green at No. 6, Indiana’s Chris Duarte at No. 7 and Rockets center Alperen Sengun at No. 8.

Guards Jalen Suggs and Davion Mitchell round out the list at No’s nine and ten, respectively.

