Dallas Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic Tabbed As Questionable For Game 3 Against OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Dallas Mavericks 119-110 as the series gets leveled at one game apiece.
After a rocky Game 1 for the Mavericks offense, only mustering 95 points, the shots started falling in Game 2 headlined by Luka Doncic's 29 point, ten rebound and seven assist outburst shooting 53 percent from the floor.
Doncic has been nursing a knee injury the entire postseason and limped his way to a 41-minute outing that featured plenty of grimacing and airing of grievances.
On Friday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks posted their injury report for Game 3 which included the superstar.
Doncic (knee) is listed as questionable, while Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier Maxwell-Prosper (ankle) are tabbed as out for Game 3.
While all signs point to the Mavericks superstar continuing to gut it out, Jason Kidd will use some gamesmanship to keep everyone "guessing" - despite everyone knowing the superstar is going to lace 'em up.
The Oklahoma City Thunder filed another clean injury report, while the Mavericks report lacked big man Daniel Gafford who was favoring his hand for the majority of the game after attempting to break the backboard on a shot contest of Jalen Williams.
Gafford said following Friday's practice that he feels "perfectly fine" after the injury scare on Thursday.
Up Next, the OKC Thunder travel down to Dallas for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. The series currently stands 1-1, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC and tip-off slated for 2:30 PM CT.
