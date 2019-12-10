Thunder
Danilo Gallinari Will not Play Against the Jazz.

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari is out for tonight's game with the Jazz. Gallinari suffered an ankle injury during last night's win in Portland. Gallinari had a rough go vs. the Trailblazers going just 4-11 scoring 12 points. Even with the injury, Gallinari played 32 minutes. Gallinari is averaging 18 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. 

WIth Gallinari on the shelf, Billy Donovan could choose to start rookie Darius Bazley. Bazley is averaging about 15 minutes per game in his last five but is struggling to generate any significant offensive numbers. The Thunder are already missing Terrance Fegusoson who will likely sit out his third consecutive game with hip soreness.  Abdel Nader has been staring in his spot and isn't much of an offensive threat himself.  

If Donovan feels the need to get out of the box quick tonight, it would serve him and the team well to start all three ball handlers (Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul and Schroder) to generate some early scoring. 

This will also put pressure on Steven Adams to be effective when given the opportunity to score. In four of his last five outings, Adams has scored in double digits with Sunday's game in Portland being the exception when Adams only netted six points. Adams has his hands full tonight with having to guard Rudy Gobert, but look for the Thunder to go to him early and often if he gets hot. 

Back to Bazley, getting the chance to start especially if the Thunder decide to go with a three-guard lineup could open things up for him with Utah having to account for Schroder, Paul, and Gilgeous-Alexander. If Donovan sticks with Nader in the starting lineup it's hard to envision one of those ball handlers not on the floor during the entire game. On the Jazz side, Mike Conley will sit due to a hamstring injury. 

Thunder vs. Jazz tonight at 8 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Deonte Burton's 25 Can't Help the Blue beat Legends.

Erik Gee
0

Deonte Burton on assignment from the Thunder scores 25, but the Blue still lose to the Texas Legends 128-115.

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder Carry the Thunder to a win in Portland.

Erik Gee
0

The Thunder beat the Trailblazers 108-96 behind great nights from Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Steven Adams for Gordon Hayward? Terrance Ferguson out vs. Portland and Utah, Plus, Burton's Still Playing for the Blue.

Erik Gee
0

Recently former Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox and ESPN's Amin Elhassan discussed the possibility of trading Steven Adams to the Boston Celtics.

Justin Paton's Double-Double and Deonte Burton's 22 Help the Blue Cruise 127-104.

Erik Gee
0

Deonte Burton scores 22 while Justin Patton records a double-double to help the Oklahoma City Blue beat Stockton 127-104.

Deonte Burton Suspended, Terrance Ferguson out for Friday's Game vs. Timberwolves.

Erik Gee
0

Deonte Burton is suspended for tonight's game with the Timberwolves while Terrance Ferguson is out with a hip injury.

Billy Donovan Says Players not Distracted by the Possibility of Being Traded.

Erik Gee
0

Billy Donovan says the Danilo Gallinari and other Thunder players focused on winning not about the possibility of being traded

Pacers Sweep Season Series From Thunder 107-100.

Erik Gee
0

Pacers sweep the season series from the Thunder despite big nights from Adams, Gallinari, and Schroder.

Donovan Says Andre Roberson was not Cleared to Play.

Erik Gee
0

Billy Donovan says that Andre Roberson couldn't get to a place where he felt comfortable on the floor. Plus,  video on how to get the most out of a team with a fluid roster.

Andre Roberson Moves Rehab to Los Angeles.

Erik Gee
0

Andre Roberson is leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to continue his rehab in Los Angles.

Steven Adams is a Huge Part of the Thunder's Current Win Streak.

Erik Gee
0

Steven Adams last two performances against the Pelicans have lead to Thunder wins.