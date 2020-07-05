Gallinari Doesn't Fear Rule Breakers in the Bubble

Spending three months in a Disney resort with nothing to do but work out and play basketball sounds like a dream for most of us. Now, imagine you're a millionaire athlete with access to women, restaurants, golf courses, and entertainment not available to the general public.

Now, imagine you're being told you can't indulge in any of your habits on the longest road-trip of the season. While players will be able to leave campus all excursions outside of Disney complex must be approved by the league.

The restrictiveness of the bubble is why Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard expects there to be rule breakers. "My confidence ain't great because you're telling me you're gonna have 22 teams full of players following all the rules?"

"When we have 100 percent freedom, everybody don't follow all the rules."..."I don't have much confidence."..."But hopefully, it'll be handled to a point where we're not putting everybody at risk or in a dangerous position."

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari, however, feels that with all the work the players association and the league has put into getting restarted, people will be attentive to the rules. "There has been so much time and preparation and work put on this and to create this bubble and to create this safe environment that just for a couple of guys not to respect the rules, it would be terrible."

Gallinari feels that disobeying the rules will not only put lives in danger; it's also disrespectful to those who sacrificed their time to make the bubble work. "I think that the situation is going to be so under control and the rules that we got and that the way they were able to sit the bubble up, I think that honestly, everything's gonna be fine."

Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan may need some help from NBAPA President Chris Paul once he gets to Orlando. "I got through 10 lines of the handbook and just put it down because it became so frustrating and overwhelming at times because you just never thought you'd be in a situation of something like this."... "So, it's hard to process at times."

Good Luck and be safe to all those on their way to Florida.

