InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Darius Bazley and Terrance Ferguson get Paid, Mark Cuban not as Optimistic

Erik Gee

When Darius Bazley took a year off of basketball to be an intern with New Balance, I foolishly thought Rich Paul had done him a disservice. Not only did Paul get Bazley a potential $14,000,000 with an endorsement deal but, the time he spent working on his combine drills paid off when the Thunder took him 23rd overall in 2019.  

We should all be so lucky to sign a deal with Klutch sports. Whatever complaints you have about Paul, the one he does is take care of his clients. 

As owners debate exercising the force majeure clause, which would allow them to withhold 1.08 percent of players' salaries for every game missed this season, Paul's clients are sitting pretty. Per Mark Stein of the New York Times, 90 percent of NBA players have been paid less than half their salaries for this season. 

However, nine players (who have signed with Klutch Sports), including Darius Bazley and Terrance Ferguson, have "all you can get" contracts. Bazley and Ferguson, as of April 1st, have received 90 percent of their pay for the 2019-2020 season. 

Less than 20 players in the association have the all you can get deals, which accelerates your payments on a six-month schedule vs. a 12-month plan. If the season doesn't resume, Bazley and Ferguson will have made out better financially than the majority of the league, while Paul will be taking calls from countless players who will be looking to switch agents.

The NBA Will Put Saftey First:  

A few days ago Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was hopeful the league would be playing by mid-May now, he's not so sure. When asked by Mike Greenberg about where things stand for the NBA after the recent setback for the Chinese Basketball Association, Cuban said: "I have no idea." 

Cuban continued "We're gonna put safety first, and we're not gonna take any chances.".."We're not gonna do anything that risks the health  or safety of our players, our fans, our staff or the whole organization.".."I really don't have anything new to say."

As far as what it will take to get players back on the floor, Cuban says all the health experts have to agree it is safe. "It's such a moving target, and nobody really has specifics."..."I haven't had any conversations where anybody has even discussed an actual date." 

 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay Williams Suggestion of Playing Games on Cruise Ships, not That Crazy

We'll tell you why finishing the season on cruise ships isn't the craziest idea.

Erik Gee

Tough day for the NBA

If the NBA wants to crown a champion this season it will have to fight through two big setbacks that came on Tuesday.

Erik Gee

NBA Determined to Crown a Champ

Even with a world of uncertainty the NBA is determined to finish this season.

Erik Gee

Terrance Ferguson is the Most Selfless Player on the Thunder

We take a look at Terrance Ferguson's career with the Thunder and discuss his future in Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Needs to Hoop

The Thunder point guard tells NBA game time that he is working out and watching clips as he waits for the season to get back underway.

Erik Gee

Dennis Schroder Makes A Case for Thunder MVP

We take a look at Dennis Schroder's season and give you reasons why he could be the Thunder's MVP.

Erik Gee

by

TONYTHUNDER

Storylines We're Missing From the Oklahoma City Thunder if the NBA Doesn't Return

Here are three storylines we're missing if the NBA doesn't come back this season.

Erik Gee

What it Means having the Oklahoma City Thunder

Andrew Martin tells us how the Thunder bond his family. And Why not having them is a bigger loss than not seeing the games.

AndrewMartin

by

Erik Gee

Steve Ballmer Donates, James Dolan Test Positive for COVID-19

Steve and Connie Ballmer are donating $25 million to COVID-19 relief. While the Knicks are announcing that James Dolan is testing positive for coronavirus.

Erik Gee

Why NBA Scouts Shouldn't Worry About Seeing Potential Draft Picks up Close

We'll tell you why NBA scouts and general managers shouldn't worry about flying players in for workouts.

Erik Gee