Darius Bazley Out For Remainder of Season Due to Knee Injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder have lost another member for the remainder of the year in Darius Bazley.

The injury bug continues for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As reported on Monday, Thunder forward Darius Bazley will miss the remainder of the season with a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee. A timeline for his expected rehab process is yet to be released.

Alonzo Adams / USA Today

Bazley, age 21, made significant strides throughout his third-year campaign. After a slow start saw the forward move to the bench in late December, he thrived in the calendar year. In his 69-game season with averages of 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across 27.9 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-8 forward entered the season pegged with a flurry of questions surrounding his primary position and consistency levels. In the backend of the year, Bazley shut down those arguments, finishing the year averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 post-All-Star break. Additionally, he shined major potential from all three levels recording three-consecutive 25+ point outputs in the middle of March.

Alonzo Adams / USA Today

As a result of Bazley’s injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder now carry five members on the team out for the season – joining Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Ty Jerome, and Mike Muscala in the assortment of absences.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-53) have eight games remaining on their schedule.

