Skip to main content

Darius Bazley Out For Remainder of Season Due to Knee Injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder have lost another member for the remainder of the year in Darius Bazley.

The injury bug continues for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As reported on Monday, Thunder forward Darius Bazley will miss the remainder of the season with a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee. A timeline for his expected rehab process is yet to be released.

Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder

Bazley, age 21, made significant strides throughout his third-year campaign. After a slow start saw the forward move to the bench in late December, he thrived in the calendar year. In his 69-game season with averages of 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across 27.9 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-8 forward entered the season pegged with a flurry of questions surrounding his primary position and consistency levels. In the backend of the year, Bazley shut down those arguments, finishing the year averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 post-All-Star break. Additionally, he shined major potential from all three levels recording three-consecutive 25+ point outputs in the middle of March.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder

As a result of Bazley’s injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder now carry five members on the team out for the season – joining Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Ty Jerome, and Mike Muscala in the assortment of absences.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-53) have eight games remaining on their schedule.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Comparing Notes: Tre Mann and Anfernee Simons

By Ross Lovelace5 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski
News

LISTEN: Thunder Shut Down Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey

By The Uncontested Podcast6 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Video

WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Unclassified as 'Day-to-Day'

By Christine Butterfield7 hours ago
Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
News

Thunder Gameday: Late Night in Portland Ahead

By Nick Crain9 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Josh Giddey Out for the Remainder of the Season

By Christine Butterfield22 hours ago
Josh Giddey
News

Josh Giddey Done for Season with Hip Soreness

By Derek Parker23 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski
News

Aleksej Pokusevski Stars in Close Loss to Nuggets

By Ross LovelaceMar 27, 2022
Josh Giddey
News

Thunder Tracker: Josh Giddey Out For Rest of Season

By Inside The Thunder StaffMar 27, 2022