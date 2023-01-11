Darius Bazley's Role Nearly Non-Existent to Begin 2023

Darius Bazley’s time on the Thunder may be coming to an end based on minutes to begin January.

Darius Bazley’s role can’t get much smaller.

A once possible starter has now turned into an end of the bench player with little to No playing time. The change of roles began last season when Bazley was demoted from starter to bench player.

In that role Bazley thrived before suffering a season ending injury. In the off-season a starting job was once again in the cards, but Bazley fell short of earning that role.

Bazley then played relatively consistent minutes for the first month plus of the season. Then in December his minutes began to be scaled back considerably.

Bazley has averaged 5.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and shot 43.7% from the field.

After playing 18.6 minutes per game in just 7 games in December. However, since the turn of the calendar Bazley has played a total of nine minutes, all coming in one game.

Other players have stepped up around him knocking his role to nearly nonexistent. Eugene Omoruyi earned the start at forward against the Heat on Tuesday. With Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Joe both earning a load of minutes off of the bench.

With injuries mounting and hindering the Thunder inside, Bazley’s size would seemingly want him more time, but that hasn’t been the case.

The signs continue to point toward Bazley being used as a trade piece for OKC to either add another weapon or more draft capital.

Joe and Williams have both been key off of the bench with Williams providing efficient offense and Joe providing increased 3-point help.

With the rise of other players Bazley had been pushed out of the lineup almost completely.

