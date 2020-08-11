Schroder Back in the Bubble

After missing the Thunder's last five games, Dennis Schroder is back in the bubble. Schroder had been with his family for the birth of his new daughter.

Schroder posted a video on Instagram of his hotel room at the Grand Floridian, where the team is staying while in Orlando. Text from the Thunder to confirm he's back were not returned.

Schroder will be in mandatory quarantine for four days, the first game he will be eligible for being game one of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Sports Illustrated Power Rankings

Sports Illustrated has the Thunder at 9th in their latest NBA power rankings. Oklahoma City it in between the Mavericks and their next opponent, the Miami Heat.

Sports Illustrated says:

"Chris Paul is on a collision course to face his former team in round one, with another Rockets-Thunder playoff series likely on the horizon."..." How has Oklahoma City acquitted itself against James Harden and Co. This season?"

"Pretty darn well. The Thunder have won two of three matchups vs. Houston, including a five-point win at the Toyota Center on Jan. 20."..." Oklahoma City's trio of guards can at least battle Houston's dynamic backcourt."

"Steven Adams can feast on the boards. The Thunder is unlikely to be Houston's preferred opponent in the first round."

The last time the Thunder and Rockets played, Lu Dort held James Harden to 9/29 from the field while Chris Paul scored 28 in a 112-107 Oklahoma City Win.

The Thunder is just a game behind Houston for the fourth seed in the West, and after Darius Bazley's last two performances, Billy Donovan has to feel confident that his team can match the Rockets playing small ball.

All Seeding Games Team

The NBA announced on Tuesday there will be an All-Seeding Games team. Media members who are are in the bubble will select a first and second team from the top performers in Orlando.

While Sam Presti may not be into campaigning for awards, it would be nice to see him speak up for Hamidou Diallo and Darius Bazley. Bazley became just the third rookie in Thunder history to have back to back games of 20 plus points; the other two were Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Diallo is proving to be a valuable player coming off the bench while he is only averaging seven points per game since the restart, his active play on defense, and hustle deserves to be rewarded.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.