Thunder
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Deonte Burton Suspended, Terrance Ferguson out for Friday's Game vs. Timberwolves.

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder are suspending guard/forward Deonte Burton for tonight's game with the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to ESPN's Royce Young Burton was involved in a locker room altercation after Wednesday's loss to the Pacers. 

The Thunder will also be without guard/forward Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson is suffering from right hip soreness. Head coach Billy Donovan says that Ferguson had a non-contact practice on Thursday. Burton's suspension and Ferguson's give Billy Donovan a chance to be creative with his rotations. 

While Ferguson is still listed as the starting three this gives Donovan a chance to start Danilo Gallinari at his more natural position of small forward while putting rookie Darius Bazley at the power forward spot.  If Donovan doesn't feel like Bazley can handle the role in the starting lineup just yet, you could start Abdel Nader who has given you some tremendous offensive output over the last few games at the three.  

With Hamidou Diallo not scheduled to be re-evaluated for at least a month, the Thunder can also get a look at two-way player Luguentz Dort to see if he can bring you something more in the way of scoring that Burton does.  

Speaking of Burton, altercations in the locker room are going to happen, but you wonder if losing so many close games is starting to get to this team. Billy Donovan says to this point every player is handling themselves in a professional manner and working to make the Thunder better. It's possible that this was a one-time ordeal that happened in the heat of the moment and shouldn't be overblown. Either way, it's worth keeping an eye on. 

 Thunder/Timberwolves tonight at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Billy Donovan Says Players not Distracted by the Possibility of Being Traded.

Erik Gee
0

Billy Donovan says the Danilo Gallinari and other Thunder players focused on winning not about the possibility of being traded

Pacers Sweep Season Series From Thunder 107-100.

Erik Gee
0

Pacers sweep the season series from the Thunder despite big nights from Adams, Gallinari, and Schroder.

Donovan Says Andre Roberson was not Cleared to Play.

Erik Gee
0

Billy Donovan says that Andre Roberson couldn't get to a place where he felt comfortable on the floor. Plus,  video on how to get the most out of a team with a fluid roster.

Andre Roberson Moves Rehab to Los Angeles.

Erik Gee
0

Andre Roberson is leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to continue his rehab in Los Angles.

Steven Adams is a Huge Part of the Thunder's Current Win Streak.

Erik Gee
0

Steven Adams last two performances against the Pelicans have lead to Thunder wins.

Why Billy Donovan was "Happy" That Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a Tough Shooting Night.

Erik Gee
0

News and notes from the Thunder's 109-105 win over the Pelicans and what Billy Donovan and Nerlens Noel had to say at practice.

Big Nights From Nader and Adams Push the Thunder past the Pelicans 109-104.

Erik Gee
0

Abdel Nader follows up a career-high by scoring 19 against New Orleans on Friday. While Steven Adams hits two crucial buckets in the final seconds to seal a Thunder win.

Thunder Shooters Prefer the Home Life.

Erik Gee
0

Before Friday night's game with New Orleans, Billy Donovan addressed the Thunder's shooting struggles on the road as well as the third-quarter lapses

Thunder/Pelicans Game Primer

Erik Gee
0

The Thunder look to bounce back after a 136-119 loss to the Trail Blazers when they host New Orleans on Friday night. Also, can Darius Bazley repeat his 17 point performance from the last time these two teams met?

Carmelo Anthony: a Tale of What Could Have Been.

Erik Gee
2 0

Carmelo Anthony never fit in with the Thunder, and his time in Oklahoma City should be viewed as a precursor to what the team is now.