Thunder
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Deonte Burton's 25 Can't Help the Blue beat Legends.

Erik Gee

Story courtesy of Thunder public relations:

The Oklahoma City Blue fell to the Texas Legends, 128-115 on Sunday night.

After a mostly even first quarter, the Legends outscored the Blue 40-25 in the second quarter. Texas wouldn’t relinquish its double-digit lead for the rest of the game.

DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell led Oklahoma City with a career-high and game-high-tying 30 points to go along with six rebounds.

“I want to give credit to the Texas Legends, I thought they were the better team for 48 minutes tonight,” Head Coach Grant Gibbs said. “We need to learn the effort and concentration it takes for 48 minutes to win games, and rest and get ready for the rest of the week.”

As Oklahoma City attempted to make a comeback in the third quarter, Myke Henry racked up 11 points in the quarter, finishing the game with 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Thunder assignment player Deonte Burton shot 10-of-16 from the field, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Fellow assignment player Justin Patton was one point shy of a double-double, finishing with nine points, a team-leading 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Oklahoma City tallied 30 assists, one shy of tying its season-high. Abdul Gaddy dished 12 assists to go along with eight points.

Texas was led by Dakota Mathias who put up 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting along with seven rebounds.

Up next, the Blue will face the Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Cox Convention Center at 7 p.m. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder Carry the Thunder to a win in Portland.

Erik Gee
0

The Thunder beat the Trailblazers 108-96 behind great nights from Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Steven Adams for Gordon Hayward? Terrance Ferguson out vs. Portland and Utah, Plus, Burton's Still Playing for the Blue.

Erik Gee
0

Recently former Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox and ESPN's Amin Elhassan discussed the possibility of trading Steven Adams to the Boston Celtics.

Justin Paton's Double-Double and Deonte Burton's 22 Help the Blue Cruise 127-104.

Erik Gee
0

Deonte Burton scores 22 while Justin Patton records a double-double to help the Oklahoma City Blue beat Stockton 127-104.

Deonte Burton Suspended, Terrance Ferguson out for Friday's Game vs. Timberwolves.

Erik Gee
0

Deonte Burton is suspended for tonight's game with the Timberwolves while Terrance Ferguson is out with a hip injury.

Billy Donovan Says Players not Distracted by the Possibility of Being Traded.

Erik Gee
0

Billy Donovan says the Danilo Gallinari and other Thunder players focused on winning not about the possibility of being traded

Pacers Sweep Season Series From Thunder 107-100.

Erik Gee
0

Pacers sweep the season series from the Thunder despite big nights from Adams, Gallinari, and Schroder.

Donovan Says Andre Roberson was not Cleared to Play.

Erik Gee
0

Billy Donovan says that Andre Roberson couldn't get to a place where he felt comfortable on the floor. Plus,  video on how to get the most out of a team with a fluid roster.

Andre Roberson Moves Rehab to Los Angeles.

Erik Gee
0

Andre Roberson is leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to continue his rehab in Los Angles.

Steven Adams is a Huge Part of the Thunder's Current Win Streak.

Erik Gee
0

Steven Adams last two performances against the Pelicans have lead to Thunder wins.

Why Billy Donovan was "Happy" That Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a Tough Shooting Night.

Erik Gee
0

News and notes from the Thunder's 109-105 win over the Pelicans and what Billy Donovan and Nerlens Noel had to say at practice.