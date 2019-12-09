Deonte Burton's 25 Can't Help the Blue beat Legends.

Story courtesy of Thunder public relations:

The Oklahoma City Blue fell to the Texas Legends, 128-115 on Sunday night.

After a mostly even first quarter, the Legends outscored the Blue 40-25 in the second quarter. Texas wouldn’t relinquish its double-digit lead for the rest of the game.

DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell led Oklahoma City with a career-high and game-high-tying 30 points to go along with six rebounds.

“I want to give credit to the Texas Legends, I thought they were the better team for 48 minutes tonight,” Head Coach Grant Gibbs said. “We need to learn the effort and concentration it takes for 48 minutes to win games, and rest and get ready for the rest of the week.”

As Oklahoma City attempted to make a comeback in the third quarter, Myke Henry racked up 11 points in the quarter, finishing the game with 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Thunder assignment player Deonte Burton shot 10-of-16 from the field, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Fellow assignment player Justin Patton was one point shy of a double-double, finishing with nine points, a team-leading 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Oklahoma City tallied 30 assists, one shy of tying its season-high. Abdul Gaddy dished 12 assists to go along with eight points.

Texas was led by Dakota Mathias who put up 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting along with seven rebounds.

Up next, the Blue will face the Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Cox Convention Center at 7 p.m.