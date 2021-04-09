Depleted Thunder fall to Cavaliers 129-102

Ty Jerome has been a spark plug all season and Thursday night was no different.

The guard paced the Thunder with a career-high 23 points despite Oklahoma City falling 129-102 to Cleveland at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

This came on an efficient night from the floor, converting on five of his nine 3-point attempts. With his ability to stretch the floor as a 38.6 percent 3-point shooter and facilitate offense with an assist average second only to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Theo Maledon followed with 14 points, Moses Brown scored 13 and Kenrich Williams and Jaylen Hoard each added 12.

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 27 points on 9-for-17 shooting Thursday night. Darius Garland added 21 points as the backcourt accelerated early and never let off the gas.

The Cavaliers outscored the Thunder 28-14 in the third quarter to run away with the game.

Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Hall, Darius Miller, Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby were all out due to various injuries, leaving rookie's and recent signings to big-time roles.

Jerome capitalized on the extra minutes.

Rehabbing an ankle injury suffered on the first day of training camp last offseason, Jerome missed the first part of the 2020-21 NBA season. In effort to ease him back into on-court play, the Oklahoma City Thunder sent him to the G League Bubble to play with the Blue. After just 9 games with the Blue, he was recalled to the Thunder and has been excellent ever since.

Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault has been complimentary of Jerome during his time with the team, saying that he puts in the work that results in performances like he had against the Cavaliers.

“He’s a guy who puts a lot of work in,” said Daigneault following OKC's loss. “He’s a workhorse in the gym. He played a really good game.”

Jerome talked after his career night about staying level-headed and in the moment, whether you have a good or bad game.

“It’s a long season, you play a lot of games, you’re gonna have some good ones and bad ones.” Jerome said following his record performance. “Since I’ve gotten here, the staff, front office and my teammates preach getting better every single day.”

Oklahoma City has struggled of late, losing seven of their last eight games. This is largely due to a diminished roster, with Al Horford sitting out the remainder of the season to go along with injuries to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley, Lu Dort and others. The Thunder have also brought a handful of new faces onto the roster in the past few weeks, resulting in a lack of continuity and chemistry.



Through 19 games this season, Jerome is averaging 9.7 points and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City is back in action Saturday with a home bout against the 76ers at 8 p.m.