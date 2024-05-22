Despite a Dip in Playing Time, Kenrich Williams' Impact on OKC Thunder is Still Enormous
Oklahoma City is notoriously known for being one of the youngest teams in the NBA. Over the last two season, it feels like that’s a talking point that has been brought up quite often. Whether it’s being used to talk about the Thunder’s promise, or reason to doubt the youthful team in the playoffs, age always seems to be a discussion surrounding this squad.
Overall, Oklahoma City’s season was a smashing success. The team shattered every single expectation. Although losing in the second round was disappointing after securing the No. 1 seed, there’s no question the Thunder outperformed preseason predictions. Age wasn’t much of an issue, and Oklahoma City’s few veterans were that much more important to the operation.
One of the team’s biggest leaders was Kenrich Williams, and he has stepped into that role since he was traded to the organization in 2020. He got to experience his first taste of playoff basketball in Oklahoma City, and nobody deserves it more than him.
“It's an honor to be a part of a team, an organization like this that truly puts the team first,” Williams said in his exit interview. “I'm super proud of our success this year and how much growth we made from not only last year but the previous years before to where we were this year. It's something you can't take for granted. I'm extremely grateful for it.”
Williams was still an integral part to the Thunder’s success despite his inconsistent playing time. Over the last three seasons, he saw heavy minutes for the rebuilding Thunder and helped create the team’s culture and toughness. As the Thunder rose to the No. 1 seed though, he was focused on staying ready and helping where needed.
In the playoffs specifically, his playing time was way down. He averaged just 4:34 minutes on the court per game. He did make the most of that time, though, completely changing the game in OKC’s Game 4 win over the Mavericks.
“As a competitor, yeah, you want to play, but I trust the coaches,” Williams said. “I trust the coaches with that.”
Despite the lack of playing time at times, Mark Daigneault consistently preached his faith in Williams and what he brings to the floor. He was a great plug and play guy for Oklahoma City.
“He always keeps me in the loop about everything,” Williams said about his head coach. “He always tells me to stay ready. That's my job as a professional, especially playing in the NBA. You just have to be ready, no matter what. Your number could be called at any minute. It's my job and my responsibility to always stay ready.”
No matter how many minutes Williams plays over the next few seasons, it would be smart to keep him on the roster for as long as possible. Just as Oklahoma City previously did with Nick Collison, having a veteran that has been around for the entire journey is the perfect guiding hand in the locker room.
Over the course of his four seasons with the Thunder, Williams has averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range. Having a glue-guy that can play solid defense, rebound, and shoot it well from the outside is crucial for contending teams. Williams seems like someone who wouldn’t mind being a Thunder-lifer, and Oklahoma City should have no problem with that either.
He can always step in and play, but will also set the tone in practice and in the locker room. Having a veteran like that moving forward would be a smart move.
“Man, it's been a journey that I'm extremely grateful for,” Williams said about his time in Oklahoma City. “Being here in the COVID year and going through that, it kind of makes you grateful for where you were. It does make you grateful for where you were at and losing those games.
“It's like when you're playing those games and you know you have 82 games, it's 82 games and the season is done. But when you're in the Playoffs, it's like, man, we're still playing. That's why I think the loss hurt so much, not only to me but to the guys, as well, because it's like there was no date -- to end the season basically. But it's been a great journey, and I'm super grateful, like I said, to be able to do it with this group of guys and with this organization.”
The good news for the Thunder, is that Williams is locked into a team-friendly contract through the 2026-27 season. He’s in OKC for the next few years at least, and could be there for the long haul.
