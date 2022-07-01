Despite Overflowing Roster OKC Could Make Moves in Free Agency

Oklahoma City doesn't have much room on its roster for new contracts, but that doesn't mean they'll sit out of free agency.

The Oklahoma City offseason has fallen just as the Thunder would’ve hoped.

With the draft now in the rearview mirror and free agency underway, the Thunder now look to round out their roster for the 2022-23 season.

To do so, the Thunder have a load of decisions to make both in making offers and getting rid of contracts.

The Thunder remain well over the roster limit but have plenty of time to make those decisions. With free agency underway, the Thunder have already re-signed Lu Dort and Mike Muscala after declining their team options earlier in the week.

Now the Thunder move forward looking at players around the league who are free agents looking to join a new squad for the right price. It’s an interesting predicament for Sam Presti and OKC as if they sign more players, they'll have to downsize even more to get to the magic number come the beginning of the season.

Despite that, there’s still a chance OKC could target a handful of potential names to fill out the budding roster.

One name that would feel a need for OKC is Otto Porter Jr. Porter is coming off a season where he won a ring and now is looking for a potential new fit. Last season with the Warriors, he was on a deal worth less than $3 million, which would fit nicely in the OKC pocketbook for this upcoming season.

Porter is most likely due for a contract longer than one season. His last three deals have all been one year, and will most likely get more money than he was paid last season. Porter, a former No. 3 overall pick, is entering his 12th NBA season and could provide a solid piece for the Thunder forward positions.

Porter averaged just over eight points per game last season and shot 37% from 3-point range. He’s a career nearly 40% shooter from beyond the arc.

Sticking with forwards, Derrick Jones Jr. is another interesting free agent. Who, considering the Thunder’s needs, fits well with the roster. Jones also fits well with the mold of the Thunder roster. He’s younger at 25 years old and is still improving his game.

Jones would provide depth at the small forward position for OKC and would potentially see a lot of minutes. Jones does most of his damage on the interior with ravaging dunks and driving ability but is an OK 3-point shooter, last season Jones had his best 3-point percentage at nearly 33%. He hovers around 30% for his career.

It’s unlikely the Thunder become big spenders in free agency, but there are players out there who would make sense for the roster and who can be snagged for a low-budget deal without breaking the bank. If the Thunder do make moves in the free-agent market, expect them to fill ultra-specific needs, mostly small forward and 3-point shooting.

Young players like shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo, who are looking to stick with a team, could be in the cards for OKC. Most decisions will be to add depth to the roster, as the Thunder starting five could see limited changes from last season with the addition of Chet Holmgren.

