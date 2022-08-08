Skip to main content

Details of Mike Muscala’s Thunder Contract Revealed

The details of Mike Muscala's newest Oklahoma City contract have been revealed.

Muscala, whose contract has been reportedly done for weeks, has officially signed a two-year, $7M contract with the Thunder, per spotrac. Each season is fully guaranteed at $3.5 million, with the last year of the deal featuring a team option for Oklahoma City.

Although he’s a center, second overall selection Chet Holmgren is the opposite of a traditional big. Instead, he’s a thin framed, floor spacing center that could lead the next generation of modern bigs.

Muscala is a great veteran to have on the roster that can mentor Holmgren on and off the court. He can give tips on how to defend guys that have an edge physically, and also help ensure the Gonzaga product’s perimeter game on offense translates at the next level.

When on the court, the Thunder posted a +1.2 points per 100 possessions and a -10.4 per when Muscala was not on the court.

Muscala is one of the better floor-spacing bigs in the entire NBA, and any amount of his shooting talents rubbing off on Holmgren would be a great thing.

Muscala posted one of the better 3-point lines on the Thunder before his season ended. His line of 42.9% was the best line of his career.

Oklahoma City now looks to cut three players from their roster to get to the required 15-man regular season roster before the NBA preseason in early October.

