Skip to main content

Dieng Provides Answers for OKC on the Wing

Ousmane Dieng didn’t blast off in the Summer League but he still has upside to be a key contributor.

Ousmane Dieng ending up in OKC, is almost like finding an extra gift at Christmas after all the other presents are opened.

Dieng was a surprise to end up in OKC. He was drafted No. 11 last month, a pick before OKC’s second lottery selection. He was originally a Knick, but that lasted less than 30 minutes.

Shortly after his name was called and before OKC selected at No. 12, Sam Presti struck. He traded for Dieng while keeping pick No. 12 and 34 but trading capital for next year's draft.

It was a risk, but Dieng has the upside to have the risk be a reward. He struggled in the beginning of the Summer League, but that’s to be expected it’s a challenging transition, which some make look easy.

Dieng showed progress throughout Summer League action. It was always unlikely that Dieng would come into the league as a blossoming superstar right away, but his ceiling remains high as he develops.

Dieng comes to OKC as a promising wing talent who is 6-foot-10 and 205 pounds. He comes out of the NBL playing for the New Zealand Breakers. He’s originally from France. Dieng also struggled to catch on early for the Breakers, but showed his upside as a prospect averaging nearly nine points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Diengs physicality has been noted as a strength and in some of the later Summer League games he displayed that with his ability to back down defenders and finish at the rim.

Dieng was a lanky shooting guard overseas but could see most minutes at the three in the NBA, which could actually benefit him when it comes to his role.

The Thunder’s depth with true small forwards has been limited at times. With a guard, either Lu Dort or Josh Giddey, holding down the starting role Dieng’s ability as a physical slasher who can create shots a variety of ways bodes well for him to be the first forward off the bench.

Dieng still lacks some polish on his game but his variety of offensive skills will help him carve out a role and most likely gain confidence to develop into a key piece for OKC and a mainstay in the NBA. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Zavier Simpson
News

OKC Blue: Recapping Las Vegas Summer League Efforts From Blue Alumni

By Ben Creider7 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Pinned As Breakout Candidate

By Inside The Thunder Staff10 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Guard Josh Giddey to Face Larger Expectations in Year Two

By Derek ParkerJul 22, 2022 5:52 PM EDT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
News

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's Summer League Assessment

By Ross LovelaceJul 22, 2022 3:28 PM EDT
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Giddey's Playmaking is Impacted by OKC's Off-Ball Movement

By Christine ButterfieldJul 22, 2022 11:35 AM EDT
Theo Maledon
News

OKC Thunder: Assessing the Thunder's Point Guard Battle

By Ben CreiderJul 22, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Chet Holmgren, NBA Draft
News

Post NBA Summer League Rookie of the Year Odds

By Inside The Thunder StaffJul 22, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
OKC Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Ty Jerome, Reggie Bullock
News

Jerome and Maledon Likely Battling to Stay on Roster

By Chris BeckerJul 21, 2022 3:00 PM EDT