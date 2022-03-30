Evan Mobley Holds Off Competition in NBA’s Rookie Ladder

Cleveland's Evan Mobley has managed to hang onto the top spot on the NBA Rookie Ladder yet again.

With Evan Mobley sidelined due to injury for at least the next three games, the NBA’s Rookie of the Year race has suddenly gotten more interesting.

Mobley, who has held the top spot in the Rookie Ladder for several months now, managed to maintain the No. 1 spot this week, but a surge from others hot on his tail could spell bad news for Cleveland’s seven-footer.

Mobley has averaged 14.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season to go along with his patented defense, and in most year’s would be an outright lock for the Rookie of the Year Award.

But Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes, who now trail Mobley by the slimmest of margins, have gas left in the tank.

At No. 2 on the ladder, Cunningham is playing his best basketball of the season. Over the last week, he’s averaged 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. He’s helped Detroit to a few wins with stellar performances.

If anyone is going to surpass, it will likely be Cunningham.

No. 3 on the list is Barnes, whose claim for the ROY award lies in his consistent play and winningness on Toronto. He’s maintained solid play now for most of the season, averaging 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, but hasn’t been able to fully make up ground on Mobley, or Cunningham in recent weeks.

Toronto can be content in the fact they have their forward of the future, but he likely won’t be taking home any hardware this season.

Here is the rest of the Rookie Ladder rankings:

4. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

5. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

6. Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder

7. Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

8. Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

9. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

10. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

11. Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets

12. Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

