First Look: Oklahoma City Unveils New City Edition Uniforms

The Thunder were one of 28 NBA teams to unveil new City Edition uniforms celebrating the league's 75th anniversary.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be sporting a new look on Friday nights this season.

The franchise officially announced their new City Edition uniforms on Monday, complete with a matching alternate home court.

This year’s city edition jersey is made to honor the past, as the NBA in large celebrates its 75th anniversary this season.

OKC’s jersey is described as an ice-white-diamond, in accordance with the 75th anniversary being the “Diamond Anniversary” and the uniform contains accents from Thunder jerseys of old.

The belt buckle logo on the shorts pays homage to the OKC basketball logo that debuted on Thunder Summer League jerseys back in 2008. The vertical stripe is the major design element in Oklahoma City’s 2012 navy alternate uniforms, and the horizontal stripes contained inside the vertical accent are from the 2019 Statement Edition jerseys.

“These elements represent the foundation of the legacy that we continue to build on, together –our brand, team, fans, city, and state,” said Brian Byrnes, the Thunder’s senior vice president of Sales and Marketing, in a press release. “This uniform tells the story of us and how we’ve made our mark in the league and connected with our community. The most exciting part is that there’s much more to come. We’ve been at it for 13 years and we’re really just getting started.”

The stripes along the shorts are also from a former uniform, going back to the alternate honoring Oklahoma’s First Americans.

Starting on Nov. 12, the uniform will be worn every Friday night, with a corresponding alternate court design being used for home games which fall on Friday’s.

