Former OKC Thunder Players: Where Are They Now?

With the Oklahoma City Thunder’s rebuild has come plenty of roster turnover. We’ve seen a variety of two-way players as well as 10-day contracts, but with the roster seemingly having settled down, looking back at former Thunder players has become quite the entertainment.

Olivier Sarr was one of the players that made his name during the early stages of the Thunder rebuild, as they signed him in the early stages of last season, but was waived. They brought him back on two different 10-day contracts. Sarr then saw more time with the Oklahoma City Blue before signing a two-way contract with the Thunder.

With the Thunder, Sarr appeared in 22 games, starting two of them, and averaging 7 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game in 19.1 minutes per game. Following the season, Sarr was waived, but he was signed to begin this season by the Portland Trail Blazers, who waived him just a couple weeks back.

Gabriel Deck was another player brought to Oklahoma City during the rebuild, and he spent time here for two seasons, appearing in 17 total games. Deck is currently on a two-year deal with Real Madrid, where he played before his stint with the Thunder.

The last of three former Thunder players is Jaylen Hoard. He played one season with the Trail Blazers before playing two seasons with the Thunder, where he saw the floor 26 times. Last season, Hoard played seven games, where he saw five starts and averaged 14.7 points per game in 34.3 minutes per game. It was a small sample size while the Thunder were dealing with a plethora of injuries.

Now, Hoard is playing for Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Basketball Premier League. For the three of these guys, their best chance to see the NBA again will be through the NBA G League or two-way contracts.

