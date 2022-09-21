Skip to main content

Forwards on the Market Provide Thunder With Chance to Add Depth

OKC may look to sell again this season when it comes to trades, but if they do decide to seek help adding a key forward on the bench could pay off.

Oklahoma City is priming for another run at a potential top-5 draft pick this season, but in the midst the team could still make moves to set them up for more success in the future.

The Thunder’s forwards are deep in terms of bodies, but may be missing a true small forward that could pay dividends down the stretch.

With a starting lineup of three guards could shop for a talented small forward to play off the bench and possibly fill in as a starter when needed for a better matchup.

There are multiple possibilities for a forward to look at for OKC. Some with lower price tags, which would help OKC keep its draft stockpile high, and some with steeper prices. They also have a wide array of skill sets despite playing the same position, and the choice truly comes down to what aspect of the game OKC needs when they make the calls.

Doug McDermott

McDermott is a talented 3-point threat who shot better than 40% from deep last season. The 30-year-old doesn’t bring many other tangibles to the table outside of his 3-point production, and he’s not the best defensive player or the most athletic in terms of playmaking. However, OKC was the worst 3-point shooting team last season and could use the help. Plus his price tag should be fairly affordable.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Terrence Ross

Ross also could be a valiant bench pick up for the Thunder. While he leans more to the frame of a two guard, he can stretch the floor and play the three off of the bench if needed. He’s on an expiring contract worth $11.5 million, but his price could be low enough for OKC to grab.

Evan Fournier

While Fournier was disappointing for the Knicks last season being a liability on defense, his price tag may be too high for OKC, and his contract would hurt OKC in the long haul.

Others

A team with plenty of possible names at the forward position is the Wizards, they are home to Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert and Deni Avidija. He and Kispert are both young and talented, however likely not a priority for the Wizards to get rid of them. Kuzma is a current key piece for them but is 27-years old, making him a more likely candidate for a deal if they choose to sell.

OKC may not be in full buy mode this season and has shown no signs of being willing to deal out their stockpile of draft picks in order to bring older pieces, but if they were to look for some help off of the bench forward would be a path to take with plenty out there for a range of prices. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren
News

Examining Chet Holmgren's Injury Alongside Blake Griffin, Joel Embiid

By Randall Sweet
Aleksej Pokusevski, Poku, OKC Thunder
News

OKC Thunder: 2022-23 NBA Awards Odds

By Derek Parker
Derrick Favors, OKC Thunder
News

Payment Plans: A Look at the Oklahoma City Thunder's Highest Paid Players

By Randall Sweet
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey
News

Two Thunder Players Listed in ESPN's NBArank 2022

By Ross Lovelace
Myles Turner dunk
News

Potential Center Trade Options for the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Chris Becker
Aaron Wiggins
News

Will Thunder Guard Aaron Wiggins Find Rotational Minutes This Season?

By Kade Kimble
NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery, Lottery, Draft, Nick Collison
News

Thunder Could Capitalize on Potential Double Draft in 2024

By Derek Parker
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Storylines to Follow Throughout Oklahoma City's Preseason Slate

By Ross Lovelace