Frontcourt Famine: Thunder Amidst Defensive Drought Without Center Unit

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of a defensive slump without a trio of centers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have put a new spin on the “small-ball” system this week – but not by choice.

Leading into Oklahoma City’s latest matchup against the Utah Jazz, Mark Daigneault’s roster was on its last leg. After a plethora of frontcourt injuries, the Thunder looked toward Isaiah Roby to source minutes throughout the week – he starred in the spotlight. However, just as the 24-year-old was slated to continue his hot streak, he was ruled a late scratch.

In the scramble, Darius Bazley stepped up to plate, placing his first-ever professional start at the center spot. The plan went awry shortly after the tip-off.

Bazley’s up-and-down play Sunday evening is no slight to him. Squared off against a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year in Gobert, allowing the Frenchman 12 points and 17 rebounds is a rough go – but it helps further shed light on Oklahoma City’s biggest problem as of late, the frontcourt.

Since February, the injury report has taken victim to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot), Mike Muscala (ankle), Derrick Favors (back), and Isaiah Roby (back) throughout play. As a result, the five spot has been completely reshuffled with Olivier Sarr, who was recently signed to a two-way deal, being the only true five remaining in the rotation. Now, the damage has seeped into the power forward spot and the overall performance of the team.

Despite holding a bottom-five record for the majority of the season, Oklahoma City has had one thing to hold their hat on, which is defense.

By the All-Star break, the Thunder’s defensive play was evident, clocking the eighth-best defensive efficiency at 108.6. However, since Robinson-Earl sunk to the sidelines, they’ve been the seventh-least efficient defense at 118.4. Diving even further into the mix, they’ve allowed 123.5 points, on average, in their last six games, pinned for third-worst in the league.

The Thunder’s overall absences cannot be disregarded when talking about their defensive hiccups, as Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams, and Josh Giddey, among others, are sidelined. But, Oklahoma City’s bigs should be credited to this – opponents have shot 63.2% inside 10 feet in their last six games while starting centers shot a collective 37-of-57 (64.9%) in the same stretch.

It’s been a rough schedule for the Thunder as of late, notably facing Nikola Jokic, Karl Anthony-Towns, Domantas Sabonis, and Deandre Ayton in the span. But, with the top-tier competition, it’s helped to further exemplify the importance of bigs.

Daigneault has yet to provide further updates on Robinson-Earl, Favors, Roby, or Muscala. In the meantime, continue to look toward pieces in Aleksej Pokusevski and Bazley to get extra looks while Sarr fills in the gashes.

