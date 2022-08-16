Skip to main content

G League Minutes Will Help Unlock Ousmane Dieng’s Potential

Ousmane Dieng has the potential to be a solid contributor for OKC but time in the G League will help that potential flourish.

The G League isn’t always a sign of a young player struggling.

For many teams, especially Oklahoma City recently, it’s used to develop young stars' potential against a less taxing slate.

Playing in a high level NBA schedule night in and night out can be physically and mentally pressing for a rookie to play in while still developing.

Ousmane Dieng is a prime example of an impressive talent who needs a little more time to develop into the player OKC traded for after the Knicks took him at No. 11.

Dieng will almost certainly spend a chunk of time in the G League to have a more honed training regiment where he can work on his craft at a level not as demanding as the NBA.

He has the potential to be a super piece to the Thunder’s young core but the native of France needs a little more time away from the NBA squad to grow into his game.

The Thunder need added wing depth and they’ve developed plenty in recent offseasons which can hold over the position group as Dieng campaigns his unreachable size and frame with his basketball skill set.

The learning curve will be tough for Dieng playing his first season in the NBA. He also dealt with a steep curve going from France to the NBL.

He made it work despite some challenges but his smooth ability to drive and finish who has the potential to be a solid shot maker.

On top of his size and length, Dieng’s physicality impressed during his time overseas. With his tools and untapped potential a stint in the G League would be a huge help to his development in OKC. 

