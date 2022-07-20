Skip to main content

Gabe Brown Makes Case for Thunder Training Camp in Vegas

Gabe Brown capped the Summer League strong.

Gabe Brown has made a strong case for training camp basketball.

Headed into training camp, Brown, age 22, Brown was a key bench piece under Tom Izzo in his first three seasons, but an increased role as a senior bolstered his stock and netted the forward All-Big Ten honors in the process. Subsequently, after the draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder called his name.

Inked to an Exhibit-10 deal this summer, Brown played for Oklahoma City in both Summer League outlets, netting a one-year contract that counts against their 20-man training camp limit.

While the Thunder have their own roster crunch at hand, they currently carry 18 players on guaranteed contracts and two two-way deals – pushing their training camp roster to 20. As Oklahoma City has done in the past few weeks, notably parting ways with Isaiah Roby and JaMychal Green, roster spaces have slowly opened up.

If the Thunder were to waive another guaranteed player leading up to training camp, Brown should be close to the door.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

At 6-foot-7, Brown adds some sharpshooting ability the Thunder’s main roster simply has not had the last two seasons. While his straight line, left-handed jumper isn’t your typical release – he makes shots – going 38.2% from distance last season.

Brown was relatively quiet in the Summer League, however, he shined when he netted a long-term run. In his final five quarters, Brown clocked 32 points, including a 23-point showing versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Thunder have brought OKC Blue players to training camp in previous seasons, most recently with Rob Edwards and D.J. Wilson. So, if a spot opened, it wouldn’t be a stunner to see the former Spartan in training camp ranks. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Chet Holmgren
Video

WATCH: Chet Holmgren 'Trying to be a Pro'

By Christine Butterfield12 minutes ago
JaMychal Green, Warriors
News

After Buying Out JaMychal Green, Thunder Still Have Moves to Make

By Nick Crain4 hours ago
Jamychal Green
News

Thunder, JaMychal Green to Reportedly Work Towards a Buyout

By Derek Parker19 hours ago
Jaylin Williams
News

Jaylin Williams Provides Depth Opportunity Inside the Paint

By Chris Becker21 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Giddey's Growth in Las Vegas

By Christine ButterfieldJul 19, 2022
Kenrich Williams, Utah Jazz
News

Kenrich Williams' Deal Adds Extra Flexibility to Bricktown

By Ben CreiderJul 19, 2022
Chet Holmgren, Houston Rockets, NBA Summer League
News

Chet Holmgren’s Defense Could Anchor Oklahoma City in Top Ten

By Nick CrainJul 19, 2022
Kenrich Williams, OKC Thunder, Boston Celtics
News

Williams’ Signing Caps Active Offseason for Presti, Oklahoma City

By Derek ParkerJul 18, 2022