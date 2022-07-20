Gabe Brown Makes Case for Thunder Training Camp in Vegas

Gabe Brown has made a strong case for training camp basketball.

Headed into training camp, Brown, age 22, Brown was a key bench piece under Tom Izzo in his first three seasons, but an increased role as a senior bolstered his stock and netted the forward All-Big Ten honors in the process. Subsequently, after the draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder called his name.

Inked to an Exhibit-10 deal this summer, Brown played for Oklahoma City in both Summer League outlets, netting a one-year contract that counts against their 20-man training camp limit.

While the Thunder have their own roster crunch at hand, they currently carry 18 players on guaranteed contracts and two two-way deals – pushing their training camp roster to 20. As Oklahoma City has done in the past few weeks, notably parting ways with Isaiah Roby and JaMychal Green, roster spaces have slowly opened up.

If the Thunder were to waive another guaranteed player leading up to training camp, Brown should be close to the door.

At 6-foot-7, Brown adds some sharpshooting ability the Thunder’s main roster simply has not had the last two seasons. While his straight line, left-handed jumper isn’t your typical release – he makes shots – going 38.2% from distance last season.

Brown was relatively quiet in the Summer League, however, he shined when he netted a long-term run. In his final five quarters, Brown clocked 32 points, including a 23-point showing versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Thunder have brought OKC Blue players to training camp in previous seasons, most recently with Rob Edwards and D.J. Wilson. So, if a spot opened, it wouldn’t be a stunner to see the former Spartan in training camp ranks.

