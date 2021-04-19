Game Preview: Thunder take on Russell Westbrook and the Wizards

Just two seasons removed from being the face of the franchise in Oklahoma City, the Thunder will match up with Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for their first of two meetings this week

In a loss to the Toronto Raptors last night, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost their tenth-straight game, but will have a chance to break the streak Monday night against the Washington Wizards.

Ironically enough, they’ll have the chance to end the skid against former face of the franchise Russell Westbrook. Alongside Westbrook, Bradley Beal leads the entire NBA in scoring and will be quite the challenge for Lu Dort to match up against defensively.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 11-point underdogs to the Wizards and the total over/under is 230 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Both the Wizards and Thunder are near the bottom of the league when it comes to defensive efficiency. This Monday night matchup could easily come down to who scores more points, giving the advantage in that case to Westbrook, Beal and the Wizards.

With that in mind, Oklahoma City's defensive stopper in Dort will be the best defender on the court and could single-handedly have a major impact on the game. The Wizards aren't a great 3-point shooting team, but are seventh in the NBA in points in the paint. With defense at top of mind in this matchup, the rim protection of Moses Brown and Tony Bradley will be key alongside Dort's perimeter defense.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (X-X) vs. Washington Wizards (X-X)

WHEN:

Monday, April 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Oklahoma City is on their longest losing streak since their inaugural season since 2008. Although the Washington Wizards have been hot recently, winners of four-straight games, there’s no reason the Thunder can’t break their losing-streak on Monday. While Washington is rested, Oklahoma City is on the second night of a back-to-back, meaning they’ll need to come out strong and get quality minutes from the entire roster.