Game Preview: Thunder take on Wizards for second time this week

For the second time this week, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards as they look to snap their 12-game losing streak

When the Thunder and Wizards matched up earlier this week, Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal were simply too much to handle. In a 119-107 loss, the Thunder were overpowered and continued their losing streak.

Without Lu Dort and Isaiah Roby the first time around, Oklahoma City should have a more complete, well-rounded active roster this time around. With a day off after their game Wednesday against the Pacers, the Thunder should be well rested and ready to go against the Wizards.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 9-point underdogs to the Wizards and the total over/under is 229.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

In Monday's matchup Darius Bazley scored a career-high 26 points, and his offense will be needed once again Friday. With a thin roster overal, the Thunder will also rely on his defense after having success as Westbrook's primary defender in the first matchup.

Oklahoma City committed 19 turnovers on Monday, resulting in 19 points for Washington. That in itself was one of the reasons the Thunder weren't able to get over the hump. While OKC dominated the glass, as they've done frequently of late, their shots simply didn't fall in the latest matchup, shooting 43.4 percent from the floor.

If Oklahoma City is going to end their streak and pull out a victory this time around against Washington, it's likely going to come down to stopping their dynamic guard duo, attempting quality shots and taking care of the ball. If they do all three of those things, they could end the skid at 12 games.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-39) vs. Washington Wizards (25-33)

WHEN:

Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

The Thunder will look to end their 12-game losing streak at home in the Chesapeake Energy Arena before hitting the road once again. Although home-court advantage is less impactful this season, the Wizards are only 11-17 on the road which is an advantage for Oklahoma City.