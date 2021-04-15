Game Thread: Warriors rout Thunder 147-109

The banged-up Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night in a battle of skeleton crews searching for a win

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-34) take on the Golden State Warriors (26-28) on Wednesday night in a battle of banged-up former Western Conference titans. Following a record 42-point performance, defensive stopper Luguentz Dort will sit out due to a right shoulder injury, leaving Golden State's Stephen Curry with more room to work with.

Follow along for a quarter-by-quarter update of the Thunder-Warriors matchup:

4Q:

Golden State routed the 147-109 Thunder on Wednesday night.

Steph Curry was ablaze, leading the Warriors with 42 points on 11-for-16 three-point shooting. Darius Bazley finished with 22 points on 10-for-18 shooting.

3Q:

Golden State tacked on another measly 50 points in the third quarter.

The unconscious Warriors have hit 22 triples through three quarters to extend their lead to 125-83 over the Thunder before the final quarter.

Steph Curry leads the Warriors with 42 points on 11-for-16 three-point shooting. His night is more than likely done.

Darius Bazley scored back-to-back buckets midway through the quarter to lead the Thunder with 18 points. Tony Bradley has added 13 points off the bench, followed by Theo Maledon with 11.

Moses Brown and Svi Mykhailiuk each added 10 points.

2Q:

Golden State scored 39 points in the second quarter to extend their lead to 75-54 at the half.

Steph Curry rained down five triples to lead with a game-high 17 points. Jordan Poole added 14 points off the bench.

The Warriors finished 13-for-25 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Darius Bazley showed spurts of aggression, pacing the Oklahoma City offense in the second quarter to push his total to eight points.

Svi Mykhailiuk led the Thunder with 10 points in the half.

Toney Bradley continued to build on his quick start, adding two more buckets in the quarter to push his total to nine. Moses Brown added eight points and six rebounds, and Theo Maledon added seven points.

1Q:

Stephen Curry helped the Warriors to a 36-32 first quarter lead by scoring three of his patented triples to finish the quarter with nine points.

Golden State's Kent Bazemore added nine first quarter points. The veteran is averaging 6.2 points per game this season.

Svi Mykhailiuk led the Thunder with eight points, hitting two of his three attempted 3-pointers.

Backup center Tony Bradley added a quick six points off the bench. Isaiah Roby followed with five points, shooting 2-for-2 from the floor.

Both teams got off to sloppy starts in the contest, the Thunder starting 2-for-7 form the field and the Warriors 2-for-8.

The teams quickly got back on track, trading buckets throughout the rest of the quarter.