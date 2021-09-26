General Manager Sam Presti Says Thunder are Fully Vaccinated

Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti announced in a press conference that the team has been fully vaccinated.

The NBA is continuing to silently battle COVID-19, but the Thunder won’t be in any headlines.

The league has stated that about 90 percent of its players have been vaccinated, but there are reports it is grappling with anti-COVID vaccine theories.

One hundred percent of the team has been vaccinated ahead of the 2021-22 season. Presti himself confirmed that all OKC players had been vaccinated.

“The disruptions in my opinion are going to come by way of the fact that the NBA isn’t testing players or staff members,” Presti said. “Organizationally, we’re going to be surveillance testing our staff. We’re not going to be doing it every day, but we are going to be testing basketball staff so we try to avoid some outbreaks.”

The NBA is not yet requiring vaccine mandates across the league, but some cities will be. So far, cities requiring vaccinations with NBA teams include New York and San Francisco, meaning the Knicks, Nets and Warriors will need their players to be vaccinated to participate in home contests.

The Thunder recently announced the health and safety protocol at Paycom Center for the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

Beginning on Oct. 4, Oklahoma City’s preseason debut, fans will be required to provide proof of full or partial vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours to enter Paycom Center.

Fans will have the option to show proof of vaccination via cards or negative test results through the Thunder Mobile App or a special website though mobile phones. Printed or digital photos of the CDC’s cards will also be accepted.

