George and the Clippers Sink the Thunder 90-88.

The Thunder were on the wrong side of another hard-fought game Monday night. This time is falling to the Clippers 90-88. Danilo Gallinari missed a wide-open pull-up jumper with four seconds left that would have given Oklahoma City the lead; instead, Paul George sealed the Thunder's fate by sinking the first of two free throws after being fouled off the miss. It looked like Gallinari would have a chance to put the Thunder in front at the charity stripe, when Mo Harkless was called for a reach-in foul. Doc Rivers challenged the call and was able to get it overturned.

Before tonight's game, Paul Geroge could be seen shaking the hands of former Thunder teammates and coaches. Midway through the first quarter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari were honored by the Clippers with a video tribute. For all the recent reunions taking place, it was Chris Paul (a Clipper twice removed) who was making the most of his time back in the Staples Center. Paul scored 22 points, on 5 of 10 shooting.

With less 36.6 seconds left, Paul would strip Geroge (one of four steals) and force him into a foul on the other end, giving the Thunder an 88-86 lead. George would hit a 29-foot jumper on the ensuing possession, effectively ending Thunder's hope of winning.

No Hamidou Diallo for tonight's game due to knee soreness in Diallo's absence, Abdul Nader was able to give Oklahoma City 16 minutes off the bench scoring 8 points.

The Thunder failed to take advantage of Kawhi Leonard sitting this one out nursing a knee contusion. No time to sulk, the Lakers are waiting Tuesday night, tipoff is set for 9:30 on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.