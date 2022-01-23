Gilgeous-Alexander Drops 29, Leads the Way for Thunder in Loss

Last night, Oklahoma City dropped a nail biter in Cleveland, coming up just short against the Cavaliers 94-87.

The Thunder simply couldn’t overcome a rough third quarter. OKC was outscored by eight points in the third and gave up 31 total points in the frame.

OKC hung around until the very end and made things very interesting, but free throw shooting down the stretch plagued the Thunder. As a team, OKC shot just 9-for-16 at the line and Gilgeous-Alexander missed three key ones in the fourth quarter.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen continue to be a duo that OKC can’t slow down, combining for 30 rebounds and 29 points.

Here's who helped keep OKC in this one:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Gilgeous-Alexander continued his recent stretch of dominance with another huge performance. The Thunder star finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. He was efficient in every category and nailed three triples on the night. The face of the franchise was also active on the defensive end which is an exciting development for Thunder fans. He finished with three steals. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored over 20 points in six of the last seven Thunder games, and recorded 29 points for the second straight night. He’s also shooting 40% from deep over the last two games, which is encouraging to see given his long-range struggles this season. Kenrich Williams BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK Williams had the most efficient night of any Thunder player, finishing a plus-16 on the court. OKC is clearly a much better team with Williams on the floor. His leadership allows him to make those around him so much better. The veteran recorded 24 minutes on the night, adding 12 points four rebounds and two assists. Kenny Hustle was incredibly efficient, finishing 5-for-8 from the floor and 2-of-4 from three. The 6-foot-6 wing would instantly make a contending team better. He’s a high IQ player that knows his role and continues to exceed at it. His performance tonight is his every night performance.

Oklahoma City is back in action Monday night, as they return to the Paycom Center to take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.