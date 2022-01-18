Gilgeous-Alexander Drops 34 as Thunder Effort Comes Up Short

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another massive night, but his 34 point effort wasn't enough against Dallas.

Oklahoma City had another miraculous second half comeback effort fall just short. The Thunder, who were down 22 points in the third quarter, lost a close one to the Dallas Mavericks 104-102.

In the first half, Oklahoma City kept it very close until a late second quarter collapse.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a massive night for the Thunder, marking four straight games with over 20 points. The Thunder star rode a huge third quarter to 34 total points on the night. SGA got to the free throw line often, knocking down 11-of-12.

Lu Dort continued his impressive stretch of games adding 18 points and seven rebounds. The Arizona State product had his fourth straight game with consecutive 3-point makes.

The Mavericks went on a huge first quarter run thanks in part to Luka Doncic’s passing ability. While it was an off night shooting wise, Doncic and other Dallas guards ran the pick-and-roll to perfection getting the Mavs bigs involved early.

OKC used a big start to the second quarter to make-up the nine point deficit quickly. With 3:53 left in the second, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl hit a layup to bring the Thunder within just one. From there, Dallas went on a crucial run to close the half in firm control 53-42.

In the third quarter, OKC was down by as many as 22 points. With 5:42 left, Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a three to spark a massive Thunder run. Josh Giddey, who’s been a much better shooter as of late, hit two huge 3-pointers during the run. After OKC’s furious comeback, Dallas led just 76-72 heading into the fourth.

Giddey's third quarter propelled him to a solid night, with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

OKC battled to keep it a close game all fourth quarter long. The Mavericks made big shots down the stretch, but could never extend the lead to double digits.

With 20 seconds left, Tim Hardaway Jr. went one-for-two at the free throw line opening the door for OKC down just three. Mike Muscala caught the in-bounds pass as he and Giddey collided causing a turnover. The Thunder got another look at it, but couldn't even get a shot off.

The Thunder have now lost two games in a row decided by less than five points.

Oklahoma City continues its four game road trip as they travel to San Antonio on Wednesday to take on the Spurs at 7:30 p.m.

