Gilgeous-Alexander Leads the Way in Big Win Over Knicks

Thunder use massive bench production to topple New York on New Year's Eve.

Oklahoma City was able to end 2021 on a high note Friday night in a blowout home win over the Knicks 95-80.

OKC used a heavy 3-point attack to propel them to victory. The Thunder ended the night with an impressive 18 3-pointers, which was exactly half of their 36 field-goal makes.

The Knicks had a night to forget from behind the 3-point line which is what led the Thunder to pull away in the second half. The Knicks shot just 19.5% from deep, finishing the night going 8-for-41.

The Thunder weren’t at full strength, but had a massive boost with Kenrich Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both returning to the lineup. While Ty Jerome finished the night with just three 3-pointers, all three came in the first quarter. Jerome has provided huge minutes and production lately for OKC.

It took a full team effort to piece together one of the Thunder’s most impressive wins of the season, but here are some of the most impressive performances of the night:

Aaron Wiggins Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports The Thunder rookie continues to impress. With every outing, he looks more and more comfortable. Wiggins plays consistent and efficient basketball while starring in his role which is what makes him so appealing to the Thunder coaching staff. He never tries to do too much and he knows his role on this team. Friday night, Wiggins once again got the start, scoring 13 points in 26 minutes. The Maryland product shot 5-of-8 from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. His spot starts might end up giving him a full-time starting spot soon. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports Gilgeous-Alexander was able to lead the Thunder in scoring even though he had an off-night shooting the ball. One of the more encouraging parts of Gilgeous-Alexander's development has been his ability to find different ways to score, even when his 3-point shot isn't falling. Friday night, the Thunder star poured in 23 points and four assists, marking six-straight games of 20+ points. Gilgeous-Alexander continued his impressive play as of late with an outside chance at his first All-Star appearance. The Bench Alonzo Adams / USA Today The Thunder also got plenty of production from its bench tonight. OKC finished the night with 43 bench points, which was nearly half of their team total of 95. Jerome and Mike Muscala both had three triples on the night, as Jerome added 11 points and Muscala scored nine. Williams once again filled the stat sheet for OKC once again with eight points, seven rebounds and four assists. Every player on the Thunder bench finished the night with a positive plus/minus rating on the floor.

