Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 31 to Lead OKC Performances in Loss to Bulls

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his dominant stretch of January, but another slow start haunted Oklahoma City in a one point loss to the Bulls.

OKC lost 111-110 to Chicago after a Mike Muscala 3-point shot with one second remaining Monday night in Paycom Arena.

Here are the top performers of the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Most of the Thunder’s normally dynamic front court struggled Monday night, but Gilgeous-Alexander continued his hot stretch in the losing effort. Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 31 points in the outing, including 11 free throws. The Thunder star shot 9-of-17 from the field and knocked down two 3-point attempts. He also dished out ten assists notching a double-double, his second of the month. Gilgeous-Alexander got off to a slow start in 2022, but has since been on a tear. He started January scoring 19, 12 and eight points in the first three Thunder games of the new year while shooting 27.5% from the field. Since then SGA has scored less than 20 points just once and eclipsed the 30 point mark four times in eight games. The rising star is averaging 27.7 points per game over that eight game stretch after the slow start. Mike Muscala Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Muscala didn’t get off to the best start in this contest, but the late 3-point bucket capped off a solid rebound from what could’ve been a meek night. Muscala ended with 14 points, which led the OKC bench. The veteran big started 2-of-8 from beyond the arc before making two of his last three attempts. This performance encapsulates the Thunder’s night as a whole. A slow start but a turn around finish, despite the loss. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was a big factor in the Thunder’s near comeback over the Bulls. Robinson-Earl’s biggest contribution didn’t come from his interior presence as the OKC center, but rather as a deep shooting threat that helped propel the Thunder offense. The rookie finished with 12 points, with all of his damage coming from beyond the arc. He shot 4-of-6 from deep and 4-of-7 overall from the field. Robinson-Earl also tallied three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in the game.

