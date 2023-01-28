Gilgeous-Alexander Stuffs Stat Sheet Again as Thunder Top Cavaliers

Despite having only four players in double figures at the final buzzer, Oklahoma City defeated Cleveland by 12 on Friday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were without 2023 All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, 112-100 at the Paycom Center on Friday evening. OKC's win moves the squad's season record to 24-25, matching last year's win total in nearly half as many games.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started out hot, going for 16 points in the first quarter to give Oklahoma City a two point lead heading into the second period. The fifth-year guard would finish with 35 points, eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block, shooting 12-of-21 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free throw line.

SGA has now scored 34 or more points in four consecutive games and has logged 29 30-point outings in 45 appearances this season. Gilgeous-Alexander was working in the mid-range for much of the contest, making pullback jumpers from the elbow and inside the paint.

At one point in the third quarter, the Kentucky product drove to the basket and was met by All-Star big man Jarrett Allen. Gilgeous-Alexander pulled off a gorgeous stepback for an easy bucket in the midst of the Thunder's climb from their seven point halftime deficit.

Perhaps the most impressive element of Gilgeous-Alexander's performance, however, was the Kentucky product's zero turnovers despite his high usage rate.

With defensive standout Lu Dort sidelined, rookie wing Jalen Williams logged more minutes against the Cavs than anyone other than Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams finished the game 7-for-12 from the field, tallying 17 points and three rebounds.

Even more encouraging than Williams' point total was his shooting from deep, as the rookie from Santa Clara went 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Williams also threw down multiple ferocious dunks against Cleveland, one coming in transition as the Perry, Arizona, native busted through a crowd of defenders.

After heading into halftime with only two points, second-year guard Josh Giddey finished the game with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Fellow second-year guard Aaron Wiggins was Oklahoma City's only other double-digit scorer, notching 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 4-of-6 from the field.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.