Graham's Prayer Sinks the Thunder at the Buzzer

Oklahoma City came up just short in the most exciting game of the season.

In a crazy back-and-forth contest, the Thunder came up just short losing a heartbreaker to the Pelicans 113-110 on Devonte Graham's full-court heave.

The Thunder played one of their more complete games Wednesday night. In OKC's third straight home game, they finally looked in sync and on the same page. The past few games, this young squad came out flat and had to work out of a big deficit. Wednesday, that wasn't the case at all.

Oklahoma City emphasized taking care of the ball all night and it was evident. OKC finished with just eight turnovers. From the jump, Mark Daigneault trusted his rookie point guard Josh Giddey and he delivered in a big way. Giddey looked calm, cool and collected all night in what was maybe his best game as a professional. Giddey finished the night with 17 points, seven assists and nine rebounds. He only committed one turnover.

Tre Mann was a huge part of the Thunder's energy in the first half, providing yet another highlight play. As Giddey took a few dribbled toward Mann, the Florida product cut back door. Giddey delivered a perfect pass as Mann rose up and dunked all over the defender. Mann has showcased elite athleticism, surprising Thunder fans with something new every night.

The Thunder went into the break with a six point halftime lead after great ball movement and all-around team defense.

In the third quarter, the Pelicans fought back. New Orleans opened the half on a 6-0 run, tying the game early in the quarter. Even though the Pelicans were able to work their way back into the game, even taking the lead, the Thunder held its own and stayed within striking distance.

Tre Mann provided another highlight reel play as he displayed his elite shot-creating ability. Mann is so smooth with the ball in his hands and continues to show his potential as a microwave scorer. Mann fouled out in the fourth quarter, as he finished with nine points and four assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was huge for the Thunder in the third quarter as he stayed aggressive even when his shot wasn’t falling. He found different ways to score, getting to the free throw line and attacking the rim. The fourth-year player showcased again his potential and present stardom in this league. On the night, Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 33 points.

Oklahoma City was extremely competitive in the fourth quarter, as they led by three points with 3:57 left. From there, Brandon Ingram took over for the Pelicans. New Orleans went to Ingram during crunch time and he delivered. The Pelicans star finished with an impressive 34 points.

With just under 30 seconds left, Giddey pushed the ball in transition to find Gilgeous-Alexander who somehow banked in a three from the top of the key to keep Oklahoma City in the game. Brandon Ingram responded with yet another tough fadeaway jumper.

Then, chaos broke out at the Paycom Center. With two seconds left, SGA caught the ball near mid court. As the Pelicans tried to foul, Gilgeous-Alexander heaved a step-back three from 31 feet that found the bottom of the net. It looked as if Oklahoma City would have a chance to win the game in overtime.

After Gilgeous-Alexander's miraculous shot, the Pelicans had no timeouts. With one second on the clock, Devonte Graham let a prayer fly from 61 feet and the bank was open. The Pelicans came away with a crazy win.

Even though the Thunder lost, they showed a ton of improvement as a team. Oklahoma City had four players in double-figures and had a chance to win at the end. It was an encouraging game for the young squad, and one with many moments to build on.

The Thunder return to action Saturday as OKC squares off against the Clippers at 7 p.m in the final game of their four-game home stretch.

