ThunderMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Grizzlies Maul Thunder 110-97

Erik Gee

Both Chris Paul and Billy Donovan warned us that the Thunder could not keep digging themselves holes and expect to get out of them. On Thursday, that is exactly how things played out. The Thunder got off to an early five-point lead and pushed it as high as six before Brandon Clarke put the Grizzles up 20-18 with 1:41 to go in the first quarter.  That was the only lead change of the night as Memphis ended the Thunder win streak at four games with a 110-97 win.

Oklahoma City Would trail by as much as 20, and even though they would cut the lead to two before the half, they never had an answer for Grizzlies in any phase of this game. When asked about the lack of energy, the Thunder displayed Chris Paul refused to use the three days off as an excuse Paul pointed out the that Thunder had shootaround on Thursday morning and said: "we've shot a lot of basketballs in our life, so three days don't do much of nothing." 

Billy Donovan chalks the loss up to a miserable shooting night. Donovan feels that the Thunder was getting looks, especially from three, but shots weren't falling. Eight days ago, the Thunder overcame a 24 point deficit to these same Grizzlies. Jonas Valancuinuas, who had 21 points on 9 of 11 shooting, says the difference was "we played hard on both ends. That's the goal, that's what we want to do every night." Valacuinuas 21 was part of the Grizzlies 66 in the paint. 

The Thunder will be without forward Danilo Gallinari and for the next two games due to a sore ankle. Gallinari is averaging 18 points per game more than his scoring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says it's the fact that he is a mismatch on every single play that they miss the most.  

As we write, the Thunder is boarding a plane to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Friday. Not a lot of time to dwell on this loss or any loss for that matter the next month will see either back to backs or playing every other night. Steven Adams shared a little life advice when asked how the Thunder will put this one behind them "like an ex-girlfriend.".."Gotta get past it. Don't ya." 

Thunder/Hornets Friday night at six on Fox Sports Oklahoma.    

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Danilo Gallinari is out for the Next Three Games

Erik Gee

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan says the forward Danilo Gallinari will sit out tonight's game vs. Memphis and the upcoming road trip

The Christmas That Changed the Thunder

Erik Gee

On Christmas Day of 2013 Russell Westbrook racked up a triple-double. He would miss the next 27 games and the Thunder would never be the same.

Reports: Hawks are the Latest Team to Seek the Services of Steven Adams. Why Sam Presti Should say no

Erik Gee

The Athletic is reporting that the Hawks are the latest team interested in trading for Steven Adams. We'll tell you why Sam Presti should just say no.

Dennis Schroder's 16 Fourth Quarter Points Lead Thunder to a 118-112 win

Erik Gee

The Thunder trailed by as many as 18 on Sunday. Dennis Schroeder would score 16 in the fourth quarter to help Oklahoma City comeback for 118-112 win over the Clippers.

Paul George's Lasting Impact on the Thunder Came in Building Relationships. Plus, Kawhi Leonard is Out.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan said before Sunday's game with the Clippers that Paul George made a lasting impact on the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nets 32 as the Thunder Rout the Suns

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 on Friday as the Thunder win their third straight 126-108 over the Phoenix Suns.

The Return of Paul George and Hamidou Diallo is Progressing

Erik Gee

Paul George makes his first return to the Peake since being traded to the Clippers, and Hamidou Diallo's progress is being charted by Thunder medical Staff.

Thunder Look to Keep it Going vs. the Suns

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City looks to extend it's two-game win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns.

Dennis Schroder Helps the Thunder Make History

Erik Gee

The Thunder became the first team in 20 years to come back from 24 plus in back to back games.

Thunder are Safe and Sound After Mall Shooting

Erik Gee

The Thunder were at a private screening of a movie at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City when a shooting took place. All members of the Thunder are safe.