SI.com
InsideTheThunder
HomeNewsGame DayBluePages
Search

Diallo Drives Thunder

Erik Gee

Hamidou Diallo continues to show he will play hard no matter what the circumstances are. In a game that didn't matter, Diallo was a constant spark of energy. 

Playing over 40 minutes and Scoring 27 points in the Thunders 107-103 loss the Clippers.  

Billy Donovan says, "I think Hammi [Diallo] had a lot to do with us playing faster and attacking and getting to the paint."..."He could have had much, much bigger soring night he missed a lot of plays around the rim that were right there, just didn't fall for him." .."But, he played with a lot of energy and was very very explosive."

Oklahoma City will need that exuberance for every game against the Rockets. Diallo will likely be called on to guard James Harden. Harden is averaging 34 points this season.  

Diallo is all too excited to get his shot at the former MVP "These are the type of things we workout for every day."..."It's gonna be an interesting series, but we just gotta prepare and get ready and follow the game plan."

Helping Diallo with the task of trying to hold Harden down will be Lu Dort (if healthy) and Andre Roberson. Roberson's playing time has been "erratic" during the seeding games, but on Friday to get him more into a rhythm, Donovan played him 28 minutes. 

"I thought physically he handled his minutes really really well."..."It was good to get him a good constant amount of playing time, and I thought defensively he took a step forward." Donovan said. 

The most important news on Friday was the return of Dennis Schroder.  Schroder, who started in place of Chirs Paul (wrist injury), went 6/12, scoring 17 points. 

One other note, Abdel Nader was a late scratch, Donovan says Nader had an issue with his neck that was causing tingling in his elbow. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder Ready For Rockets

Billy Donovan gave most of his starters an early night off as the Thunder gets ready for the Houston Rockets.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Clippers Live Game Blog

Join in the conversation by clicking the comment box below.

Erik Gee

Dort Questionable For Start of Playoffs, Schroder Will Start vs. Clippers

Billy Donovan says the Lu Dort may not be available for the start of the playoffs with Houston. Plus Dennis Schroder is back and will play vs. The Clippers.

Erik Gee

Sports Illustrated: Rockets Under More Pressure to Win?

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundburg says the state of the Rockets Franchise depends on them beating Oklahoma City in the Playoffs. We'll tell you why he's wrong.

Erik Gee

It’s Better Than What We Had Envisioned'

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/08/13/adam-silver-nba-bubble-coronavirus-social-justice-future

erikgee08

Schedule Set for Thunder/Rockets

Make your plans now for round one of the playoffs. We'll give you the dates and times, and tell you where to catch all the action.

Erik Gee

Dort, Schroder, and Paul out vs. Clippers

Luguentz Dort has a right knee sprain and will sit out this Friday when the Thunder play the Clippers. Also, Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder will be on the bench for Oklahoma City's Final game.

Erik Gee

Bring on the Rockets

Mike Muscala's game-winning three locked up a first-round matchup between the Thunder and Rockets.

Erik Gee

Muscala Locks Up First Round Match With Rockets

Mike musical hits back to back threes in the fourth quarter, giving the Thunder a 116-115 over the Miami Heat and locking up a first round matchup with the Houston Rockets.

Erik Gee

Lu Dort Out With Knee Injury

Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Luguentz Date night is done after colliding with Jae Crowder.

Erik Gee