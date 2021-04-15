Handing out Game Balls for Oklahoma City's loss to the Golden State Warriors

Playing without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, there were a few bright spots as the shorthanded Thunder struggled against the white-hot Warriors

Behind Steph Curry’s 42 points, the Golden State Warriors were the last team to down the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lighting up the Chesapeake Energy Arena, Golden State’s 3-point barrage extended OKC’s losing streak to eight straight games with an empathic 147-109 result.

Playing without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lugeuntz Dort, the Thunder were allotted little margin for error— all of which evaporated as the Warriors shot 51 percent from deep.

There were a few bright spots despite the loss, however, as OKC continues to develop young talent with the hopes to build the foundation for the next era of success.

Game Ball: Darius Bazley

Leading Oklahoma City with 22 points, forward Darius Bazley was one of the few members of the Thunder who stayed on the attack throughout the contest.

Shaking off a slow start, Bazley finished shooting 10-of-18 from the field, also adding eight rebounds and an assist.

Darius Bazley has averaged 15.3 points per game since his return from injury, nearly four points higher than his season average Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Returning from a fractured scapula which saw the second-year player miss the better part of a month, Bazley looks more comfortable in his return playing alongside centers Moses Brown and Tony Bradley. Unlike Al Horford and Mike Muscala, Brown and Bradley fit a more traditional center profile and like to set up under the basket, affording Bazley more space on the perimeter to attack and play the role of playmaker.

If Bazley can continue his efficient shooting nights, he will once again get fans excited about raising his ceiling in 2021-22 throughout the impending offseason.

Game Ball: The Centers

Speaking of Moses and Bradley, both Thunder centers had efficient nights at the office.

A far-cry from battling two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, both Oklahoma City bigs scored in double figures.

Brown was able to tack on yet another double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Bradley scored 13 points and added seven boards himself.

Moses Brown and Tony Bradley combined to only give up nine offensive rebounds, limiting Golden State's second chance opportunities Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

The duo combined to shoot 14-of-20, showing no signs of dead legs on the second night of a back-to-back.

As the pair of young centers continue to work their way through the NBA slate, they round out the Thunder’s roster as a rim-protecting big and scrappy offensive rebounder were two roster holes for Oklahoma City through the first half of the season.

The Thunder will head out of town for a four game road trip over the next nine days. First up for Oklahoma City is a rematch with the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 6 p.m. central time.