Handing Out Game Balls From OKC's 136-97 Loss to the Warriors

Dropping their second consecutive game to the Warriors, a pair of players from the Thunder bench stood out.

The Golden State Warriors have the Oklahoma City Thunder’s number.

In the third matchup of the season, the Warriors again proved to be too much, topping OKC 136-97.

Stephen Curry’s hot shooting streak against the Thunder continued as well, as he dropped 49 points on 14-of-26 shooting.

Luguentz Dort avoided foul trouble, and was able to get back to his scoring ways. The second-leading scorer for Mark Daigneault, Dort finished with 16 points, four rebounds and an assist.

Game Ball: Svi Mykhailiuk

The former Kansas Jayhawk was one of the lone bright spots for Oklahoma City.

Leading all Thunder scorers with 17 points, Svi Mykhailiuk got into rhythm early, finishing shooting 7-of-16 from the floor, but he knocked down only 2-of-7 attempts from 3-point range.

As he approaches free agency this offseason, Mykhailiuk proves time and time again he can be a jolt off the bench for Oklahoma City.

Mykhailiuk also added four rebounds, two assists and three steals, capping off a great all-around performance.

Game Ball: Kenrich Williams

Dubbed the hardest working player on OKC’s roster, Kenrich Williams returned to action with a big performance against Golden State.

Williams led all Thunder players with five assists, creating for his teammates in the tough moments where OKC struggled to generate much offense.

Not only was he able to create for his team, Williams scored 13 points in his own right on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting.

Williams also added five rebounds and a steal.